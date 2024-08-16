Saints Training Camp: Critical Warning Signs You Can't Ignore
Indications of significant issues are steadily emerging from the New Orleans Saints training camp in the daily reports by our beat writer, John Hendrix. Adversary via injuries, camp battles, and a lack of cohesiveness won't prevent a team from thriving once they kick off the season on Sept. 8.
However, who's injured and those key figures fighting for roles are problematic for New Orleans. Quarterback questions fill the forums and social media timelines where Saints fans are worried and very concerned.
Injuries To Key Players
The team has been dealing with a series of injuries. Notably, their first-round pick, left tackle Taliese Fuaga, exited practice early due to back tightness, which is the same issue All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has been suffering from in camp.
Also, rookie Josiah Ezirim left practice to join fellow offensive linemen Fuaga and Nick Saldiveri (calf) on the sidelines, landing on Thursday's injury report.
Veteran defenders such as Lattimore, Adebo, and Werner missing practice is unsettling. Currently, the team's strength is the defense. Having starting cornerbacks jogging and stretching while workouts are happening at practice has raised a red flag.
While the team's overall health shows signs of improvement, the injuries may impact the team's performance in Week 1. However, the team's proactive response and dedication to overcoming these challenges should reassure the fans.
Offensive Line Performance Concerns
Considerable troubles exist for right tackle Trevor Penning. He struggled at times against second and third-string players. Whether it is handling a bull rush, his hand placement, being penalized, or just trying to find his footing, questions are wreaking about him and the stability of the offensive line. At this stage, has the pressure of performing well become too much for Penning to handle?
The intel on the left guard is lukewarm for the moment. For the moment, the club may go into the final preseason game before solidifying who'll become the starter.
The Quarterback Question
On Mad Dog Radio with host Adam Schein, Derek Carr believes the team has made crucial adjustments leading to better offensive chemistry.
"So coming into this year, we're just trying to build off of what we had last year." Derek Carr told Adam Schein. "The relationships. The bonds, the unity, the time we spend together. I felt like coming into this offseason, compared to last offseason, we're ten times further ahead of where we were. And I mean that as a team, as a group, as a unit. The bonds that we have. It's the ultimate team sport, and that's the most important thing, the team. So we're stepping into this year trying to build off how last year ended."
Evaluating Carr's two series last Saturday in Glendale took a lot of work to read. Only nine snaps, one first down, on completing two of six passes didn't quiet his critics. What will silence most of his critics is scoring a touchdown during extended playing time against San Francisco on Sunday. Carr must show progress. Period.
Here's how the QBs fared Thursday:
- Derek Carr: 10/18, 4 TDs (0/1, 0/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/6)
- Spencer Rattler: 4/9, TD (0/2, 2/2, 1/3, 1/2)
- Jake Haener: 5/7 (1/1, 1/3, 2/2, 1/1)
Losing Out On Justin Simmons
A division rival signed a player the Saints had in their building first. It's football, where negotiations break down from time to time. Indeed, for this season, the pairing of Tyrann Mathieu with Justin Simmons would have been beneficial in New Orleans with two ball-hawks in the secondary.
Losing Simmons to the Atlanta Falcons could be a disturbing message. Are players attracted to the Saints as they were in years past? If not, why and what message does it send across the league?
Players talk. Perception is real. Recruiting talented free agents is one of the strategic moves at which Mickey Loomis had excelled when Sean Payton was in the building. Why are the Saints losing out on top prospects?
It's about selling the product with the dream of winning a Super Bowl. If free agents are sensing the Saints are incapable of hosting and playing in Super Bowl LIX, then New Orleans, we have a problem.
Other Questions
• Confidence in the running backs behind Alvin Kamara?
• Will Marshon Lattimore be ready for Week 1?
• Do the Saints have the right edge rushers to pressure quarterbacks this season?
• Can the special team unit be special again in the return game?
• What will happen if the backups outperform Derek Carr?
After preseason Game 2, expect moves across the NFL may result in the team involved in trades and several free-agent acquisitions. One position to note is at wide receiver. It still has question marks outside of Olave, Shaheed, and Perry.
The new Kubiak offense attack must show signs of life with Derek Carr under center at Levi's Stadium. Should the offensive line fail to consistently protect and give time for Carr, Haener, or Rattler to execute plays, more than Saints fans will be concerned.
Predicting how to handle ongoing health and performance issues within the team is challenging for individuals outside the organization. Regardless, the vultures are circling. Like most teams, the New Orleans Saints face the challenge of eliminating the early warning signs with a solid performance on the field this weekend. Nevertheless, as they prepare for the upcoming season, will the team find a way to address these issues in the next two weeks?
We shall see.
