Wednesday's Key Moments from Saints Training Camp: What You Need to Know
Final thoughts, notes and takeaways from Day 16 of Saints training camp.
IRVINE -- We put on bow on Day 16 of Saints training camp, giving you final thoughts and takeaways from Wednesday's practice. If you haven't seen it or need to get caught up, for attendance notes, go here. To get caught up on all of the quarterback performance action from the day, go here. Here's my final thoughts.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 16
LAGNIAPPE, OTHER NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS
- Was told that Kyler Baugh getting waived had to do more with the roster situation and not his performance. He could be back when it's all said and done.
- Blake Grupe started the day off strong, making kicks from extra point, 37 and 39 yards. His second frame saw him make from extra point, 42 and 46. He missed the second kick, being wide right from 41 yards. He also missed a 57-yard attempt on the last kick that was wide right. Grupe also missed the two end of half kicks from 58 yards. I have him at 48/59 in training camp. For the sake of things, he is also kicking with wind, something that won't be a factor in the many domed games the Saints will play in. Still, it's a thing.
- Dennis Allen said that he has made no decisions in regard to the kicker spot. He's wanting to see how the competition plays out. Charlie Smyth has the leg, but doesn't always have the accuracy. There's not an immense amount of pressure on the Saints right now, mainly due to Smyth being a roster exemption through the IPP. Now, Allen also said on Wednesday that the Saints don't run a charity organization. He's looking for other guys to step up and be the guy in competitions, specifically on the offensive line.
- Punter Lou Hedley said that the 'kitchen is hot' regarding the punter competition. Matt Hayball had a fantastic Tuesday. Hedley's day wasn't as strong. His hang times were: 3.44, 4.50, 4.07, 3.59, 3.60, 3.12, 4.85, 4.29, 4.70, 4.63, 4.72, 3.78. There are times where he can do what he needs to do, but it's just been inconsistent.
- It was fascinating to hear that Dennis Allen still feels like he has the right five guys in the offensive line, but still said he's waiting to see someone jump up and says 'this is my job'.
- There's a really fictitious rumor going around that's spread like wildfire about the Vikings and Derek Carr. Please be smarter than that. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and the Saints restructured his contract.
- Samson Nacua spent a good bit of time talking to the local media after practice. Nacua said he was training with his brother Puka and Cooper Kupp when he got the call from the Saints to come to camp.
- Allen's comments regarding not being able to evaluate players if they can't be out at practice seems to be very telling, and he said that in the context of younger players. Specifically, this isn't a great thing for Kendre Miller and Nick Saldiveri. If Miller, who has been working off to the side lately, can't get back to practicing next week when the team returns to Louisiana, that's not good for him.
- Some have asked about what the development period is for the Saints. This is a period they added that gives more snaps for those who typically don’t get a lot during practice, so your second and third team players, rookies and others who they are trying to get more looks at.
- Taliese Fuaga said on Wednesday that Lucas Patrick has become a brother and father-type figure for him throughout training camp. He 's been able to lean on him a lot, which has been helpful. I thought he looked really good today.
- With the Falcons landing Matthew Judon, the importance of getting the right tackle spot becomes even more critical. If Atlanta can land Justin Simmons too, that would be a huge boost for them in their divisional outlook.
