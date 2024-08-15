Saints Training Camp: Which Quarterback Stole the Show on Day 17?
IRVINE -- There was plenty of action that went down at Thursday's Saints training camp practice. Day 17 saw the offense have some pretty strong moments, but the defense certainly had theirs as well. To get caught up on attendance, be sure to check out that piece here. We dive into all of the action for each quarterback, giving you all the details on the team periods.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 17
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
- Derek Carr: 10/18, 4 TDs (0/1, 0/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/6)
- Spencer Rattler: 4/9, TD (0/2, 2/2, 1/3, 1/2)
- Jake Haener: 5/7 (1/1, 1/3, 2/2, 1/1)
TEAM SERIES ONE
The Saints just moved the ball to various spots on the field, but the drive started at the offense's 30-yard-line. Derek Carr's first snap was a Jordan Mims outside run to the right that Carl Granderson stopped after getting past Trevor Penning. His first pass was inteded for Foster Moreau over the middle, but Anfernee Orji had the pass breakup. Carr then had a keeper up the middle off play action with nothing open, and Bryan Bresee was there for a stop. James Robinson got a toss to the outside left that went for a short gain on the ensuing play, and then we got a false start on Bub Means that backed the offense up. The final play ws an inside run with Mims that Bryan Bresee blew up and had a nice hit on.
Spencer Rattler came in with the ball at the 40-yard-line and tried Chris Olave over the middle in the intermediate area, but it was off-target. The next play was a pass intended for Adam Prentice near the sideline that went incomplete, but Monty Rice believed he had a pick on the play and ran the ball down the sideline accordingly. Jordan Mims got an inside run that went for a short gain due to Khristian Boyd, followed up by a toss to the right with James Robinson that went for several yards. Jesse Davis had a key block on Alontae Taylor, while Adam Prentice had a good one on Lawrence Johnson. The final play was a short run to the right with Jacob Kibodi that Khaeleke Hudson stopped.
Jake Haener then came in for two plays, hitting his first pass to Kevin Rader on a 22-yard gain to the left side. Rader had some major YAC on the play. The other play was a short inside run up the middle with Jacob Kibodi, who did put a nice juke move on Lawrence Johnson, but Mike Rose finished the play.
TEAM SERIES TWO
Interesting series here that focused on the Saints offense working from the defense's 35-yard-line and the goal was to get into the end zone or settle for a field goal attempt. Carr got two straight series.
Derek Carr (0/3)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Incomplete, short pass intended for Rashid Shaheed (Shemar Jean-Charles). Chase Young pass breakup at the line.
- NO 35, 2nd-10 - Taysom Hill run to the outside right for 5 yards (Will Harris/Alontae Taylor). Designed QB run in wild cat.
- NO 30, 3rd-5 - Incomplete, deep left pass intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- NO 30, 4th-5 - Charlie Smyth 48-yard field goal is good.
- NO 25, 1st-10 - Incomplete, pass inteded for Rashid Shaheed (Alontae Taylor). Carl Granderson was providing pressure on the play as he was getting past Taysom Hill.
- NO 25, 2nd-10 - Jordan Mims outside run right for 2 yards (D'Marco Jackson).
- NO 23, 3rd-8 - Derek Carr sacked by Cam Jordan for a loss of 3 yards. Jordan came from the interior.
- NO 23, 4th-8 - Charlie Smyth 44-yard field goal is no good.
Spencer Rattler (2/2, TD)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Jordan Mims run to the right for 3 yards (Kendal Vickers).
- NO 32, 2nd-7 - Complete, intermediate pass to the left to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 19 yards (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Real nice job by Morgan Jr. to get the pass on a jump ball.
- NO 13, 1st-10 - Jacob Kibodi middle inside run for 5 yards.
- NO 8, 2nd-5 - Jacob Kibodi outside run to the left for 3 yards (Payton Turner).
- NO 5, 3rd-1 - Complete, short left pass to Bub Means for a touchdown (Kaleb Ford-Dement).
- Charlie Smyth extra point is good.
Jake Haener (1/3)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Incomplete, deep right pass intended for Kevin Austin Jr. (Kool-Aid McKinstry). This would have been a 26-yard hookup, but the pass was dropped.
- NO 35, 2nd-10 - Jacob Kibodi inside zone for 2 yards (Jack Heflin/Niko Lalos).
- NO 33, 3rd-8 - Complete, intermediate right pass near the sideline to Samson Nacua for 12 yards (Rico Payton).
- NO 21, 1st-10 - Jacob Kibodi inside run for 6 yards (Khaleke Hudson/Isaiah Foskey).
- NO 15, 2nd-4 - Jacob Kibodi toss right for a loss of 1 yard (Khaleke Hudson/Khristian Boyd).
- NO 16, 3rd-5 - Incomplete, short left pass intended for Kevin Rader (Mike Rose). Pass was dropped.
- NO 16, 4th-5 - Charlie Smyth 34-yard field goal is good.
TEAM SERIES THREE
This focused on 2nd and 3rd Down work from different areas on the field, but things started on the offense's 45-yard-line.
Derek Carr (3/3)
- NO 45, 2nd-10 - Complete, short right pass to Jordan Mims in the flats for a short gain (Willie Gay Jr./Jordan Howden).
- NO 49, 3rd-6 - Complete, short middle pass to Jordan Mims for a first down (Jordan Howden).
- NO 45, 2nd-10 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young and Bryan Bresee for a loss of 5 yards.
- NO 40, 3rd-15 - Complete, intermediate middle pass for Rashid Shaheed for a first down (Shemar Jean-Charles/Johnathan Abram). Real good hookup from Carr here to keep things going.
- NO 44, 2nd-11 - James Robinson inside middle run for a short gain (Anfernee Orji).
Spencer Rattler (1/3)
- NO 45, 3rd-7 - Incomplete, short middle pass intended for Kevin Rader (Monty Rice). Khalen Saunders had the pressure on the play.
- NO 45, 3rd-7 - Complete, short left side pass to Kevin Austin Jr. (Shemar Jean-Charles). It was short of the line to gain.
- NO 45, 2nd-9 - Jacob Kibodi inside draw for 5 yards (Monty Rice).
- MIDFIELD, 3rd-3 - Incomplete, deep right pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Rico Payton). Offense wanted pass interference.
Jake Haener (2/2)
- NO 45, 3rd-7 - Jordan Mims outside run for a short gain (Khaleke Hudson/Lawrence Johnson).
- NO 47, 3rd-7 - Complete, intermediate left pass to Kevin Austin Jr. for 18 yards (Rico Payton). This was a great toe-drag swag play by Austin Jr., as he made the sideline catch.
- MIDFIELD, 3rd-8 - Complete, short middle pass to Stanley Morgan Jr. (Rico Payton). Crossing route from left to right that was short of the sticks.
TEAM SERIES FOUR - RED ZONE
These were all 3rd Down plays for the offense. Some were down and distance and some where goal-to-go situations. Plays ranged from the 11-yard-line and up.
Derek Carr (3/5, 3 TDs)
- NO 10, 3rd-Goal - Complete, short right pass to Rashid Shaheed near the end zone for a touchdown (Shemar Jean-Charles). Nice throw by Carr here and maybe an even better catch. The Saints sure have missed Shaheed.
- NO 8, 3rd-Goal - Incomplete, pass breakup at the line by Cam Jordan. Landon Young had a good rep on Chase Young.
- NO 6, 3rd-Goal - Complete, slant middle to Dallin Holker for a touchdown (Rezjohn Wright). Holker was going left to right and Carr threw a dart. If only this could have been recorded to be appreciated.
- NO 4, 3rd-Goal - Incomplete, throwaway right. Jordan Mims and Foster Moreau were in the area, with Chase Young providing pressure.
- NO 2, 3rd-Goal - Complete, shovel pass middle to Foster Moreau for a touchdown. One really nice thing to appreciate on this play was the fact that James Robinson was originally lined up to the outside after he motioned there. Carr said, 'I need you,' and he came back in the backfield. Robinson was instrumental in picking up a blocker that helped make the play work.
Spencer Rattler (1/2)
- NO 11, 3rd-7 - Incomplete, end zone pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Rico Payton). It looked like Anfernee Orji got a hand on this, as the pass was behind Wilson Jr. and he tried to make a one-handed attempt.
- NO 9, 3rd-Goal - Spencer Rattler sacked by Kendal Vickers and Nathan Shepherd. Flag on the play for illegal use of the hands, hands to the face on Anfernee Orji.
- NO 7, 3rd-Goal - Complete, short pass to the flats right to Jacob Kibodi for a short gain (Shemar Jean-Charles). Kibodi originally made a nice spin move on the play to get free, but it was blown dead.
- NO 5, 3rd-Goal - Spencer Rattler strip-sacked by Kendal Vickers.
Jake Haener (1/1)
- NO 8, 3rd-Goal - Complete, short right pass to Jacob Kibodi (Khaleke Hudson).
- NO 6, 3rd-Goal - Jake Haener quarterback draw up the middle for a short gain (Isaiah Foskey/Niko Lalos). Those two could have maybe sandwiched Haener in real time if he didn't slide.
- NO 3, 3rd-Goal - Incomplete, right end zone pass intended for Samson Nacua (Kaleb Ford-Dement). Flag was on the play for pass interference, as Haener tried the fade.
- NO 1, 3rd-Goal - Jake Haener designed bootleg left for a touchdown. Jacob Kibodi didn't have any idea of what was happening and the defense was completely fooled. Haener could have walked in because no one was even close to him.
TEAM SERIES FIVE - END OF GAME
The first team offense had one last bit of work on the day, as the scenario was they were trailing 13-7 and had two timeouts left with 1:40 left in the game. Here's the sequencing.
Derek Carr (4/6, TD)
- 1:30, NO 30 (1st-10) - Jordan Mims short run inside for 3 yards (Bryan Bresee/Johnathan Abram).
- 1:24, NO 33 (2nd-7) - Incomplete, deep left pass attempt to Jordan Mims (Johnathan Abram).
- 1:19, NO 33 (3rd-7) - Incomplete, middle short pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Johnathan Abram). Alontae Taylor was coming on the blitz with Carl Granderson getting close as well.
- 1:15, NO 33 (4th-7) - Incomplete, intermediate pass to the right intended for Chris Olave (Rezjohn Wright). Flag was on the play for defensive holding, as nothing was open and Carr rolled to the right.
- 1:08, NO 38 (1st-10) - Complete, short pass to Foster Moreau for 2 yards (Rezjohn Wright).
- 0:48, NO 40 (2nd-8) - Complete, short pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 7 yards (Alontae Taylor/Shemar Jean-Charles).
- Timeout offense.
- 0:42, NO 47 (3rd-1) - Jordan Mims short run inside for 3 yards (Jordan Howden).
- 0:22, MIDFIELD - Jordan Mims short run to the left for 2 yards. Things were allowed to play out, but Chase Young had a sack on the play.
- Timeout offense.
- 0:15, DEF 48 (2nd-8) - Incomplete, intermediate pass to the left intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles/Johnathan Abram). Pass went out of bounds.
- 0:09, DEF 48 (3rd-8) - Complete, deep left pass to Kevin Austin Jr. for 31 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles/Tyrann Mathieu). Arguably the play of the day with Austin Jr. going up near the sideline to make an incredible catch as he jumped up for it and then got out of bounds. I wished we had video of it, because it would go viral.
- 0:02, DEF 9 (1st-Goal) - Complete, short end zone middle pass to Foster Moreau for a touchdown (D'Marco Jackson). Moreau made an excellent catch despite Bryan Bresee getting a hand on the pass to tip it.
- Charlie Smyth extra point is good. Offense wins 14-13.
