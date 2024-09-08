Live Updates: Follow All the Action and Analysis for Week 1's Panthers-Saints Game
Can't get the Saints game? Stay updated on the big action and get some notes from the press box.
In this story:
NEW ORLEANS -- Today is the day that we hopefully see all of the words becoming action for the Saints. Week 1 sees them hosting the Panthers in the Superdome for an early opportunity to pick up a division win and start their season off on the right foot.
Of course, we're more interested in seeing what New Orleans does the following week, but until then, all eyes are on the new-look offense and Dennis Allen. Stay updated throughout the game with scoring, big plays and I'll add my notes and thoughts as the game unfolds.
Pregame Notes
- A.T. Perry's hand injury shouldn't keep him out long, but it was something he was trying to play through. It happened in practice.
- Spencer Rattler being designated as the emergency third quarterback essentially reinforces what I've been saying about the team's belief in Jake Haener. Rattler is exciting and the future is going to be interesting with him, but the rookie not being the primary backup to Derek Carr isn't exactly surprising.
- Calling up Kendal Vickers and sitting John Ridgeway III isn't surprising. He got here via a trade late and still needs a little time to get caught up.
- Will Harris was alongside Tyrann Mathieu during walkthroughs at the safety spot, which is what we saw at practice this week and prior to that.
- With no Khalen Saunders not in the lineup, Bryan Bresee starts alongside Nathan Shepherd.
- Not that there's any surprises here, but Lucas Patrick was at left guard and Trevor Penning at right tackle for the offensive line.
- Late arriving crowd to the Superdome, but one could also say that it's not really that surprising. Tickets to this game weren't exactly setting the world on fire.
First Quarter - Saints 0, Panthers 0
Scoring
None, yet.
Notes
None, yet.
