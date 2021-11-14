Mark Ingram Becomes Saints' All-Time Leading Rusher, Eclipsing Deuce McAllister

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II set the franchise's all-time rushing record against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II set the franchise's all-time rushing record against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Ingram entered the day ranked second and 20 yards behind former Saints running back Deuce McAllister. nl

New Orleans traded with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick to re-acquire Ingram after injuries plagued the team's running back corps.

Ingram was drafted 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft as remained with the Saints from 2011 to 2018. He signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and left in 2020. The Houston Texans offered Ingram a one-year, $2.5 million free-agent deal in 2021 and led the team in rushing with 294 yards and one touchdown before the trade.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 7,645 yards, 63 touchdowns, 269 receptions, 1,944 yards receiving, and 10 touchdown receptions in his career before Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons.