NFL Week 16 Live Saints Updates: Follow All of the Action For the Packers Matchup

Can Spencer Rattler pilot an upset for the Saints? We're going to find out soon enough.

John Hendrix

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of trees decorated for Christmas outside of Lambeau Field prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
There's only three games left in the Saints season, and Monday night's matchup against the Packers brings plenty of uncertainty to the table. New Orleans is a heavy underdog and they're down several key starters in this one. Green Bay needs a win to get into the postseason, and the odds sure do look favorable for them. However, Spencer Rattler could make things a little interesting.

Welcome to our Week 16 Saints game thread. I'd encourage you to hop on over to our live stream to interact with Ross Jackson (LockedOn Saints and Louisiana Sports) and me throughout it. However, we'll keep all the notes, scoring and more all updated in here.

Pregame Notes

  • Not having Marquez Valdes-Scantling tonight certainly takes a ton of experience away on the field for the receivers. Cedrick Wilson Jr. looks like the most stable option, but remember in training camp that Mason Tipton and Spencer Rattler had some really nice chemistry.
  • Tough blow being down Nathan Shepherd, who popped on the injury report extremely late with an eye injury. He won't play, and neither will Khristian Boyd. Boyd is a healthy scratch. This could mean that Payton Turner or Tanoh Kpassagnon will play more inside, but we'll see plenty of Bryan Bresee and Khalen Saunders for sure. John Ridgeway III is the other defensive tackle.

