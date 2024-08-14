Quarterback Showdown: Inside Saints Training Camp Day 16!
IRVINE -- After another Saints training camp practice is in the books, we're that much closer to the regular season. New Orleans still has a good bit of questions to answer, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. As camp winds down in California, we have just two more practices to view before they head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. You can catch up on all the attendance practice notes here, but we shift the focus to how the quarterbacks performed.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 16
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Here's how each quarterback finished on the day, by my charting. You can see all the details below.
- Derek Carr: 17/23 (2/2, 5/5, 1/1, 1/3, 3/5, 5/7)
- Jake Haener: 7/11 (2/3, 4/5, 1/1, 4/5, 2/3, BONUS - 1/1)
- Spencer Rattler: 5/8, TD (2/2, 0/1, 0/2, 2/3, BONUS - 1/1)
TEAM SERIES ONE
The Saints jumped into team drills quickly and did five separate series in addition to their developmental period. The first series started on the offense's 35-yard-line and worked their way up while working on 1st Down plays. We'll put all the sequencing here.
Derek Carr (2/2)
- NO 35 - Jamaal Williams short run to the left. Not that we're singling him out, but I did note Trevor Penning ended up on the ground on this play.
- NO 40 - Jamaal Williams intermediate run to the left (D'Marco Jackson).
- NO 40 - Complete, short pass to Taysom Hill in the right flats for a gain of 5 yards (Willie Gay Jr.).
- NO 42 - Complete, short pass to Jordan Mims in the right flats for a short gain. Trevor Penning was flagged for a holding call on the play on Cam Jordan.
- NO 43 - Jordan Mims short run to the outside left (Carl Granderson).
- NO 43 - Complete, deep left pass to Chris Olave for a gain of 22 yards (Kaleb Ford-Dement/Tyrann Mathieu). Mathieu wasn't happy about the result on the play. Noted that Taliese Fuaga had a solid rep on Chase Young.
Jake Haener (2/3)
- NO 49 - James Robinson inside run to the left for a short gain (Khaleke Hudson).
- NO 49 - James Robinson run to the right for a short gain (Anfernee Orji).
- DEF 49 - False start on the offense.
- NO 46 - Complete, short pass to Dallin Holker in the right flats for a short gain (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- MIDFIELD - Complete, short pass over the middle to Stanley Morgan Jr. (Kool-Aid McKinstry) for a short gain. It was a crossing route from right to left.
- MIDFIELD - James Robinson pitch left for a short gain (D'Marco Jackson). Jackson had a really nice pop on the tackle that got the defense hyped up. The offense wanted a taunting penalty from it.
- DEF 44 - Incomplete, short pass to the left intended for Kevin Austin Jr. (Kaleb Ford-Dement). Haener rolled left off play action and a flag was called on the offense in the process, likely due to a hold. Isaiah Foskey had the pressure on the play, while Ford-Dement had a pass breakup in the process.
Spencer Rattler (2/2)
- DEF 44 - Complete, short pass to the right flats to Adam Prentice for a short gain (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- DEF 44 - Jacob Kibodi intermediate run inside left. It was a nice run by the undrafted rookie that got into the second level.
- DEF 39 - Complete, short pass to the right to Adam Prentice for a short gain (Mike Rose). Niko Lalos had pressure on the play.
TEAM SERIES TWO
The second series focused on 3rd Down offense, with the team moving the ball back for down and distance. Here's all of the sequences for each quarterback.
Derek Carr (5/5)
- NO 38, 3rd-3 - Complete, short flats left to Taysom Hill (Khaleke Hudson/Tyrann Mathieu). Short hookup that went for a first down.
- NO 35, 3rd-5 - Complete, deep right pass to Chris Olave for 30 yards (Alontae Taylor). Great job by Olave on this to do the things that Olave is known for.
- NO 33, 3rd-7 - Complete, slant left to Kevin Austin Jr. for a short gain (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- NO 31, 3rd-9 - Complete, quick out left to Chris Olave for a short gain (Kool-Aid McKinstry).
- NO 29, 3rd-11 - Complete, intermediate middle pass to Foster Moreau (Johnathan Abram). Isaiah Foskey applied pressure working against Trevor Penning, but it resulted in a first down.
- NO 35, 3rd-5 - Jamaal Williams inside zone to the left for a first down. Run got into the second level and looked good.
Jake Haener (4/5)
- NO 34, 3rd-6 - Complete, short right pass to Dallin Holker (Rezjohn Wright). Wright put a nice hit on Holker on the play and he was short of the sticks.
- NO 32, 3rd-8 - Complete, short pass to the left to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a short gain (J.T. Gray). Both Payton Turner and Nathan Shepherd had pressure on the play, with Shepherd getting past rookie Josiah Ezirim with relative ease.
- NO 30, 3rd-10 - Complete, short middle pass to James Robinson (Alontae Taylor).
- NO 28, 3rd-12 - Complete, screen left to Kevin Rader for a short gain. Monty Rice, Isaiah Foskey and Payton Turner all had pressure on the play.
- NO 38, 3rd-2 - James Robinson flip left for a minimal gain (Monty Rice).
- NO 34, 3rd-6 - Incomplete, short pass to the right intended for Jordan Mims (Rico Payton). Mims made an attempt but dropped it.
Spencer Rattler (0/1)
- NO 31, 3rd-9 - Spencer Rattler keeper to the left for a short gain. Niko Lalos had the pressure and the play broke down.
- NO 37, 3rd-3 - Jacob Kibodi inside zone to the left for a first down.
- NO 33, 3rd-7 - Incomplete, pass broken up at the line of scrimmage by Kendal Vickers.
TEAM SERIES THREE
All snaps were inside the defense's 25-yard-line.
Derek Carr (1/1)
- NO 24 - Jamaal Williams inside zone for an intermediate gain. Williams got to the second level and Taliese Fuaga did a nice job as the lead blocker.
- NO 22 - Complete, short middle pass to Jamaal Williams (Willie Gay Jr.) that went for a first down.
- NO 20 - Derek Carr keeper left for a short gain. Cam Jordan applied the pressure working from the interior on Lucas Patrick.
- NO 19 - Jordan Mims middle run inside for a short gain. Nathan Shepherd made first contact.
- NO 16 - James Robinson short run to the right. Trevor Penning was out front as the lead blocker.
Jake Haener (1/1)
- NO 23 - Complete, intermediate left to Rashid Shaheed (Rezjohn Wright/Will Harris). Great threading of he needle by Haener on the play that had some major YAC. It honestly might have been a touchdown in real time.
- NO 19 - James Robinson draw inside for a minimal gain (Khristian Boyd).
- NO 17 - Jacob Kibodi intermediate inside run (Mike Rose). Real nice job by Kibodi on the play.
Derek Carr (1/3)
- NO 15 - Incomplete, throw into the dirt. It appears Jordan Mims was the target and they wanted something over the middle. Cam Jordan beat Trevor Penning on the play.
- NO 12 - Complete, short pass to the right to Jordan Mims for a short gain (Willie Gay Jr.). Good coverage by Gay Jr. on the play and he made a good stop. This is the play Cesar Ruiz got hurt on.
- NO 9 - Jamaal Williams short inside run to the right.
- NO 6 - Taysom Hill fullback dive up the middle. They ruled him down at the 3, but I think Hill could have got in.
- NO 3 - Incomplete, end zone pass to the left intended for Chris Olave (Rico Payton). Olave got it but was ruled out of bounds.
Spencer Rattler (0/2)
- NO 11 - Incomplete, short pass intended to Bub Means on the out to the left (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Means dropped it at the end due to a good pass breakup by McKinstry.
- NO 7 - James Robinson inside zone for a short gain.
- NO 4 - Incomplete, fade pass to the right intended for Samson Nacua (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Nacua was ruled out of bounds and the offense wanted a flag on the play, but none was called.
TEAM SERIES FOUR
This series worked on down and distance with the ball being spotted by the officials. It started on the offense's 25-yard-line.
Derek Carr (3/5)
- NO 25, 1st-10 - Complete, short flats left for a loss of 2 yards (Willie Gay Jr.). Carl Granderson had the pressure on Trevor Penning.
- NO 23, 2nd-12 - Complete, intermediate left to Chris Olave for a gain of 13 yards (D'Marco Jackson). Nice hookup here, with Fuaga doing a solid job on Chase Young in protection.
- NO 36, 1st-10 - Jamaal Williams short inside run for 2 yards. It looked like Penning was holding Carl Granderson, but nothing was called.
- NO 38, 2nd-8 - Jamaal Williams short run up the middle for 3 yards (Bryan Bresee).
- NO 41, 3rd-5 - Incomplete, short sideline pass left intended for Chris Olave (Alontae Taylor). Tyrann Mathieu came on the blitz and nearly got there.
- NO 40, 1st-10 - Jordan Mims outside run left stopped for a loss of 1 (Alontae Taylor). Taylor made the stop and Bryan Bresee cleaned things up.
- NO 39, 2nd-11 - Incomplete, deep left sideline pass intended for Chris Olave (Will Harris). Good battle at the line of scrimmage and downfield.
- NO 39, 3rd-11 - Complete, quick pass to the right to Rashid Shaheed for 5 yards (Johnathan Abram).
Jake Haener (4/5)
- NO 30, 1st-10 - James Robinson run to the right for a gain of 1 (Jaylan Ford).
- NO 31, 2nd-9 - Complete, flats right to Adam Prentice for a gain of 3 yards (Rico Payton). Payton had a really good thump on the sideline play that the defense hit another gear in celebrating.
- NO 34, 3rd-6 - Incomplete, slant middle intended for Bub Means (Rico Payton). Was going right to left and Johnathan Abram was on the blitz.
- Re-huddle.
- NO 45, 1st-10 - Complete, quick short left to Dallin Holker for no gain (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Payton Turner had the pressure.
- NO 45, 2nd-10 - Jacob Kibodi run inside to the right for a gain of 8 yards. It was a low snap to begin with and there was holding on the play. It's unclear as to who committed the penalty, but it looked like J.T. Gray was the victim.
- NO 37, 2nd-18 - Complete, short pass to the outside right to Bub Means for a gain of 5 (Rico Payton).
- NO 42, 3rd-13 - Complete, intermediate right pass complete to Bub Means (Rico Payton). Play was called back due to offensive pass interference. There were three Saints who had pressure on the play, which included Will Harris, Kendal Vickers and Cam Jordan.
TEAM SERIES FIVE - END OF HALF SEQUENCE
Derek Carr and Jake Haener got opportunities from their own 30-yard-line and had one timeout each to work with. Here's how it looked.
Derek Carr (5/7)
- 1:30, NO 30 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young for a loss of 6 yards. Young beat Taliese Fuaga.
- 1:11, NO 24 - Complete, short flats right to Jordan Mims for a gain of 4 (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- 1:05, NO 28 - Complete, middle pass to Foster Moreau for a gain of 13 (Shemar Jean-Charles). Chase Young had the pressure on the play.
- 0:47, NO 41 - Complete, pass to the left side to Rashid Shaheed for a gain of 19 (Rezjohn Wright).
- 0:30, DEF 40 - Complete, short middle pass to Foster Moreau for a gain of 2 (Kool-Aid McKinstry).
- 0:17, DEF 40 - Incomplete, spike.
- 0:17, DEF 42 - Incomplete, short right pass intended for Foster Moreau (Alontae Taylor). Taylor had the pass breakup.
- 0:13, DEF 42 - False start on the offense.
- 0:13, DEF 47 - Complete, short right outside pass to James Robinson for a gain of 6 (Johnathan Abram). He got out of bounds.
- 0:10, DEF 41 - 58-yard field goal by Blake Grupe is no good (short and wide right). This was also 4th Down for the offense.
Spencer Rattler (2/3)
- 1:30, NO 30 - Spencer Rattler keeper inside for 4 yards. Cam Jordan had the pressure.
- 1:15, NO 34 - Complete, short pass to the right side to Jacob Kibodi for 5 yards.
- 0:54, NO 39 - Jacob Kibodi inside run for 4 yards.
- 0:43, NO 43 - Complete, short pass to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 13 yards (J.T. Gray).
- 0:25, DEF 44 - Spencer Rattler sacked for a loss of 3 yards.
- Timeout offense.
- 0:20, DEF 47 - Spencer Rattler keeper inside for 6 yards (Monty Rice/Kool-Aid McKinstry).
- 0:10, DEF 41 - Incomplete, spike.
- 0:06 - 58-yard field goal by Blake Grupe is no good (short and wide right).
DEVELOPMENTAL PERIOD
This drive started on the offense's 30-yard-line and moved up with the play result. Jake Haener's series started with a toss out to the right with Jacob Kiboodi for 5 yards. Haener then hit a 20-yard connection to Samson Nacua working against Rico Payton off play action. Mike Rose had the pressure on the play. Kibodi got a flip out to the left for a 6-yard gain on the next play, which was followed by a short James Robinson run to the right.
Spencer Rattler took over from the defense's 38, which his first play was a Jordan Mims flip to the right that went outside for a 21-yard gain. The final play of practice was a 17-yard touchdown hookup to Kevin Austin Jr. on the fade route to the left.
