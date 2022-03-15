The Saints are one of two teams who have expressed the most interest in free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a Monday report by ESPN.

Free agent wide receivers are moving fast, and there's one particular veteran who is sure to bring some buzz over the next few days. The good news is that New Orleans is tied to a former LSU product. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints and Chiefs are the two teams who have expressed the most interest in free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

It's no secret that the Saints need to upgrade at wide receiver, and a veteran like Landry would be a welcomed addition for the black and gold. The team had placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Deonte Harty on Monday, and they'll have Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway coming back to the fold with some younger options on the roster.

New Orleans should make every attempt to improve, and they shouldn't stop in free agency. The only question for them is what type of draft capital they'll have if they pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson.

