Saints Practice Squad Tracker

The NFL saw a ton of player movement on Tuesday with final cuts, and it's just the beginning. Wednesday promises to be a very busy day for the Saints and the 31 other teams.

The initial 53-man roster is just that for the Saints. We're going to see a good bit of moves on Wednesday, as teams can start shaping out their 16-man practice squads after the waiver period comes and goes. Here's a few reminders as we keep a close watch on all the moves New Orleans will make today.

  • Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 11 a.m. CT. The Saints are No. 18 on the priority list.
  • Practice squads can be formed consisting of 16 players (6 can be vets) at 11:01 a.m. CT
  • Players can go to IR as Designated to Return at 3 p.m. CT.
  • 8 players permitted to return from IR this year. They must miss at least 4 games, and can also bring back a particular player twice, but they'd count against the 8.

For the Saints, that means we should likely expect Trevor Penning to go on injured reserve today. We'll have to wait and see with Tre'Quan Smith.

None, yet. Should know more starting at 11:01 a.m. CT. Players to keep an eye on would include Dai'Jean Dixon, Abram Smith, Kirk Merritt, Nephi Sewell, Eric Wilson, Nick Martin, Josh Andrews, and Jon Bostic.

Saints Moves for Wednesday

  • Tight end Nick Vannett has agreed to a renegotiated contract that drops his base salary from $2.6 million to $1.035 million. This frees up $1.55 million in cap space for 2022. (source)

