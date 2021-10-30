Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 8

Publish date:
Saints Saturday Roster Moves - Week 8
The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves ahead of the Bucs game on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL regular season.
ROSTER MOVES
Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill reports the following transactions by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 30.:
- David Onyemata was activated from the exempt list. He will be active for the Bucs game.
- Peat placed Andrus Peat on injured reserve.
- OT Jordan Mills to the 53-man roster from its practice squad.
- WR Kevin White elevated practice squad.
- RB Devine Ozigbo waived.
