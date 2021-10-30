Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 8

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Saints Saturday Roster Moves - Week 8

    The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves ahead of the Bucs game on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL regular season.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves ahead of the Bucs game on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL regular season.

    ROSTER MOVES

    Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill reports the following transactions by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 30.:

    • David Onyemata was activated from the exempt list.  He will be active for the Bucs game.
    • Peat placed Andrus Peat on injured reserve.
    • OT Jordan Mills to the 53-man roster from its practice squad.
    • WR Kevin White elevated practice squad.
    • RB Devine Ozigbo waived.

