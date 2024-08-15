Saints' Star Rookie Suffers Sudden Injury at Training Camp Day 17
IRVINE -- The Saints had a shorter practice on Thursday, as they have just one more left before their travel day to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. New Orleans got some good work in, despite this originally being one of the joint practice days. However, the main concern for them right now is the health of their rookie left tackle, who left practice early.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 17
ATTENDANCE
A.T. Perry (ankle), Alvin Kamara (back tightness), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow.) and Michael Jacobson were among those not spotted on Thursday.
Rookies Taliese Fuaga and Josiah Ezirim left early. Dennis Allen said Fuaga was dealing with back tightness. It started prior to practice and he tried to stretch it out, but later left. The encouraging news is that Allen said he would play on Sunday if he's healthy.
Marshon Lattimore worked off to the side, getting in some jogging and stretches early in practice before being one of the observers. Paulson Adebo also did some laps up and down the field prior to practice and was an observer, as well as Millard Bradford, Pete Werner and Mason Tipton. Ugo Amadi and Mac McCain made appearances.
Demario Davis also left practice early, but that might have been by design. He participated in a rep in team drills, hung around, did some individual things and eventually exited.
OPENING DRIVE
No red non-contact jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown, but he did not participate in team. Jamaal Williams had a rest day, and it was glaringly obvious the Saints running back room was slim with just three backs.
This could be nothing, but it appeared Chris Olave landed pretty hard on a throw near the end zone during the first team period. Olave isolated himself a little and had a couple of conversations on the the sideline. He did go back in, but just something to monitor.
Insane finish for the Saints offense today in end of game. Derek Carr hit Kevin Austin Jr. on 3rd and 8 from the defense’s 48 with 9 seconds left to get to the 9. Beautiful catch. With 2 ticks left, Carr got Foster Moreau in the end zone despite a tip by Bryan Bresee. Offense wins final team drill 14-13. Carr had some really good throws on the day.
Jake Haener had an outstanding fake on a 3rd-and-Goal play from the 1-yard-line that fooled everyone. Haener told us that Klint Kubiak identified this as a play to run based on tendencies from the defense. Haener didn't even tell Jacob Kibodi, the running back in on the play. No one was even close.
Dennis Allen said they got in a lot of situational work today. He said guys have been giving it everything they’ve got out here. Shorter practice today.
Kevin Austin Jr. made two of the best catches on the day, one that we pointed out previously and then getting a toe-drag swag catch on the sideline via Jake Haener on a 3rd-and-5 play.
First Bub Means touchdown today, as Spencer Rattler hit him on a 3rd-and-1 play from the 5.
Dennis Allen said Alvin Kamara's absence has nothing to do with his contract situation. He's dealing with back tightness.
