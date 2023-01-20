Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines

The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.

New Orleans won appeals after the NFL accused Cam Jordan and the Saints of faking a foot injury against Tampa Bay on Dec. 10.

The National Football League's office fined defensive end Cam Jordan for allegedly faking a foot injury when the Bucs were considering a fourth-and-10 play in the fourth quarter.

The league office fined the New Orleans Saints organization $350,000, Cam Jordan $50,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 for a total of $550,000 after a review of the alleged incident.

New Orleans denied the allegations, issued a team statement, and filed an appeal of the fines. The Saints informed the league that the medical staff taped Jordan's foot and allowed him to finish the game. The next day Jordan had an MRI performed, which confirmed an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot.

Today, New Orleans finally heard from the league and learned they decided to rescind the fines after reviewing the appeals.

Last week, Mickey Loomis said in his end-of-season press conference that the team still needed to hear back on their appeal to the league, which cost $550,000. Loomis said they did not have their appeal, but it was coming this week, per John Hendrix.

