BREAKING: Star Safety Chooses Division Rival Over Saints
Despite visiting the Saints and getting some top treatment recently, free agent safety Justin Simmons has picked the Atlanta Falcons. According to multiple reports, he joins them on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, with $7.5 million guaranteed.
Dennis Allen said Simmons showed an interest in the Saints and said that the team is always looking for areas that they can improve the football team during a post-practice presser after the visit. The safety group was not an area where the team had to actively go out and find someone with, but no one has earned the spot opposite of Tyrann Mathieu.
Allen noted that was communication previously between Simmons and the Saints, and they been happening since the Spring after the draft in that timeframe. There was a little back and forth, but were not on the same page back then. Allen said that they were “Probably a little closer on both sides," last Wednesday.
Atlanta just traded with New England for Matthew Judon, and now they get exponentially better on defense with the addition of Simmons. There's a reason why their a clear betting favorite.
