What Could the Saints Do on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
Day 2 of the NFL Draft sees the Saints with just one pick after their trade with the Washington Commanders to move up and get Chris Olave. New Orleans stayed put on their ensuing pick at 19th to take Trevor Penning. Overall, the team filled two great areas of need, and there isn't much to be upset with.
As we roll into Friday evening, here's a look at where the team stands with their pick situation, as well as how you can keep up with all the action. We also give some targets to keep an eye on.
Remaining Saints Draft Picks
- Round 2: No. 49
- Round 5: No. 161
- Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
How to Follow, Watch, and Listen
The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio coverage can be found on Westwood One, Sirius XM, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT
Round 2 is set at 7 minutes for each selection, while Round 3 moves down to 5 minutes.
Quick Day 2 Target List
LINEBACKER: It could be an area the Saints look as more of a luxury pick over being a necessity. For now, New Orleans is rolling with Demario Davis and Pete Werner as their main two guys, with the depth behind them potentially needing one more player. The biggest question revolves around if the team wants to look at a potential guy to replace Davis now, who has shown no signs of slowing down.
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- Troy Andersen, Montana State
- Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
WIDE RECEIVER: It probably won't happen, but I've been a fan of doubling down on wideout in this draft to help push the depth chart. Getting Chris Olave was a huge boost, and he'll fit in well with Jameis Winston at the helm.
- George Pickens, Georgia
- Alec Pierce, Cincinatti
- Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
- Christian Watson, NDSU
- Danny Gray, SMU
QUARTERBACK: Do the Saints pull the trigger on a potential future guy? A ton of mocks paired QB to New Orleans, but it didn't happen. There's some interesting ones out there, but again, with the team's belief of where they are now in terms of the roster, it feels like it wouldn't fit their strategy. Still, it'll be worth looking at as things play out.
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinatti
- Carson Strong, Nevada
OTHER: There's plenty of spots New Orleans could address at 49th, but the position remains to be seen. New Orleans could also trade back into Day 2 after selecting, but here's a few to keep an eye on as things play out.
- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia Tech
- Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
- Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
- Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
