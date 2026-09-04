Saints’ Rookie Wide Receivers Are Developing Faster Than Expected

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The New Orleans Saints’ rookie wide receiver class — featuring Jordyn Tyson , Bryce Lance and Barion Brown — has unexpectedly emerged as a key component of the offense following training camp despite initial expectations of limited roles.

Though Tyson quickly established himself as the top rookie option, a right hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve to start the season, sidelining him for up to two months. Combined with contract negotiations involving Chris Olave and planned rest days for Devaughn Vele , the circumstances created additional opportunities for Lance and Brown to shoulder a heavier workload.

Head coach Kellen Moore said the tandem capitalized on those opportunities.

“I would say the way training camp went, they ended up having a lot more opportunities probably than we thought,” Moore said. “And then they took advantage of them.”

Tyson impressed early, earning the No. 2 wide receiver role before his injury. Meanwhile, Brown displayed offensive versatility beyond the special teams role initially envisioned for him. In addition to creating downfield plays throughout camp, Brown scored on a 7-yard jet sweep against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale .

At 6-3, 203 pounds, Lance brings a physical presence to the wide receiver and cause matchup problems, especially if Vele is on the field as well.

Moore has mentioned that Lance has improved his physicality throughout training camp.

“I think for a bigger kid, obviously, that’s going to be an important part, particularly in the run game. I thought he’s been a really physical player,” Moore said. We know he’s fast, but the physicality — and then just the mental stuff is always the challenge for these guys. I thought he was doing a good job picking it up.”

Saints' Rookie Gamble Could Pay Off Early

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafting three wide receivers in a single class is uncommon in the modern NFL draft. The Saints selected Tyson out of Arizona State in the first round, Lance from North Dakota State in the fourth round, and Brown out of LSU in the sixth round. Initial expectations for Lance and Brown focused primarily on special teams contributions and long-term development rather than immediate offensive roles.

The initial expectations for Lance and Brown centered primarily on special teams contributions and long-term development rather than immediate offensive roles. Training camp changed that outlook.

Injuries and roster circumstances created the openings, but Lance and Brown did enough with their opportunities to remain part of the offensive conversation. Tyson’s eventual return could give New Orleans something it did not necessarily anticipate when it made three separate investments at the position: an entire rookie class capable of contributing immediately.

What initially looked like a draft strategy built around one immediate contributor and two developmental prospects could instead become a defining part of the Saints’ offensive youth movement. For Moore and New Orleans, the rookies are no longer simply players being developed for the future. They may be needed right now.

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