2025 NFL draft projection sends strong Senior Bowl star to Seattle Seahawks
If the Seattle Seahawks want to be a physical football team, they need to continue building the trenches on both sides of the ball. Earlier this week, the team was projected to draft massive Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report released a new post-combine NFL mock draft with the Seahawks adding to their offensive line in Round 1 before taking a quarterback in Round 2. With the No. 18 pick, Seattle was projected to draft North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
Despite coming from a smaller school, Zabel wowed scouts at the Senior Bowl and showed good athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.
"Zabel has been a fast-riser since winning the overall practice player of the week at the Senior Bowl," wrote Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn. "He can fill a glaring need at guard or center for a porous Seahawks interior. Zabel displays good play-strength and athletic ability, with very good sustain skills that would finally give Seattle's line a quality starter inside to pair with Cross and Lucas."
The Seahawks have some uncertainty up front with left guard Laken Tomlinson headed for free agency next week. Zabel's versatility allowed him to switch positions multiple times throughout his college career. He spent all of the 2024 season at left tackle but played both left guard and right tackle in 2023.
The North Dakota State standout earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 90.4. last season. Zabel is currently ranked as PFF's No. 31 prospect entering the 2025 NFL draft.
The Seahawks also landed a quarterback in the second round of Bleacher Report's mock draft, selecting Alabama's Jalen Milroe at pick No. 50. Milroe would be an interesting fit as a developmental backup for Geno Smith. The Crimson Tide standout passed for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.
Seattle closes out Bleacher Report's mock draft by taking Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins. In 2024, the Cyclones wideout recorded 87 catches for 1,185 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
