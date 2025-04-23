ESPN analyst makes case for Seattle Seahawks to go WR in Round 1
The Seattle Seahawks have 10 selections in this week’s NFL draft. If you watched their offensive line in 2024, it’s no secret that Mike Macdonald’s team needs help up front. The team’s ground attack was the fifth-worst in the league for the second consecutive season. The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks, tied for the third-most in the league.
General manager John Schneider has the 18th overall pick to start, followed by two selections in both the second and third rounds. There are five more picks on Day 3.
There are a lot of varying thoughts on University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. It’s less a question of talent and more just when he will be drafted in the first round. One NFL draft analyst had the Dallas Cowboys selecting him at No. 12. In a recent interview with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, ESPN’s Jordan Reid was asked about the Wildcat wideout—who totaled a combined 174 catches for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Arizona.
“(McMillan) is one who it just depends on who you ask, honestly,” explained Reid. “There’s a lot of mixed opinions about him. I personally am very high on him. He’s inside of my top 20 prospects…I like the big-body stature that he has, the physicality and just the ability to play above the rim. I like receivers that are that size and really play to their size.”
The Seahawks have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and new wideouts in Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and River Cracraft. Of course, they still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who comes off a tremendous year. Of course, they no longer have Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf. The latter was dealt to the Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick.
Reid feels that they are still lacking one dimension in terms of their receiving corps, which they lost with the trade of Metcalf. “I think if either McMillan or (University of Texas WR Matthew) Golden are there for them to take, I definitely think those could be a possibility…Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a breakout season. You bring over Cooper Kupp this offseason. But they still need that other outside guy, in my opinion. And I believe both (McMillan and Golden) can play on the outside…”
Let the intrigue begin!
