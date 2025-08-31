All Seahawks

Fantasy football owners beware: Seahawks considering RB 'timeshare' in 2025?

With Kenneth Walker hobbled all preseason, the Seattle Seahawks will likely give more carries to Zach Charbonnet.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez (22) celebrates with running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez (22) celebrates with running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Fantasy Football owners cram for their drafts ahead of this week's opening games of the NFL season, one question looms surrounding the Seattle Seahawks: Who will be the No. 1 running back?

For Fantasy drafters and head coach Mike Macdonald, Kenneth Walker is the easy, logical answer. But will it be the correct one?

MORE: Fantasy football analyst names Seahawks RB, TE among NFL's biggest preseason fallers

Walker immediately became the starter as a rookie in 2022, carrying 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. Another solid season in 2023 saw him produce 219 carries, another 905 yards and eight more scores. But last season he dealt with numerous injuries and was finally placed on injured reserve after only 12 starts and 153 rushing attempts.

When healthy, he's been a stat-stuffing, end-zone finding workhorse. But throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason, he's been sidelined by a foot injury. Is it now a platoon system with Walker and emerging backup Zach Charbonnet? With Walker limited last year, the UCLA product stepped in with 569 yards and eight touchdowns.

MORE: ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks playoff run behind 'massive' defense

The Seahawks want Walker to be their featured back. Said MacDonald when he returned to practice recently, "When he's been out there, he's been really good."

Says Pro Football Network in its preview of the Seahawks' 2025 offense: "The Seahawks will likely utilize both backs in a timeshare or one-two punch approach. Walker enters the final year of his rookie contract, creating additional motivation to put together a strong season that could earn him a lucrative second deal."

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals

Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms

DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons

Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.