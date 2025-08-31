Fantasy football owners beware: Seahawks considering RB 'timeshare' in 2025?
As Fantasy Football owners cram for their drafts ahead of this week's opening games of the NFL season, one question looms surrounding the Seattle Seahawks: Who will be the No. 1 running back?
For Fantasy drafters and head coach Mike Macdonald, Kenneth Walker is the easy, logical answer. But will it be the correct one?
Walker immediately became the starter as a rookie in 2022, carrying 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. Another solid season in 2023 saw him produce 219 carries, another 905 yards and eight more scores. But last season he dealt with numerous injuries and was finally placed on injured reserve after only 12 starts and 153 rushing attempts.
When healthy, he's been a stat-stuffing, end-zone finding workhorse. But throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason, he's been sidelined by a foot injury. Is it now a platoon system with Walker and emerging backup Zach Charbonnet? With Walker limited last year, the UCLA product stepped in with 569 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Seahawks want Walker to be their featured back. Said MacDonald when he returned to practice recently, "When he's been out there, he's been really good."
Says Pro Football Network in its preview of the Seahawks' 2025 offense: "The Seahawks will likely utilize both backs in a timeshare or one-two punch approach. Walker enters the final year of his rookie contract, creating additional motivation to put together a strong season that could earn him a lucrative second deal."
