Insider names two key questions for Seattle Seahawks in 2025 NFL season

According to an NFL writer that covers Mike Macdonald’s team, the Seahawks’ 2025 season could come down to two questions being answered in a positive way.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The numerous writers for The Athletic combined to put together season previews for each team in the league. Michael-Shawn Dugar covers the Seattle Seahawks, and his lookahead for the club began with an overview of head coach Mike Macdonald’s specialty.

“The Seahawks are betting on an elite defense,” explained Dugar, “an understandable goal given that they are returning nearly every starter from a unit that finished fifth in opponent points per drive in 2024. The defense is also swapping Dre’Mont Jones for DeMarcus Lawrence, adding second-round rookie Nick Emmanwori at “big nickel” and getting a full season of Ernest Jones IV at inside linebacker (plus the return of outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu). Seattle should have a top-five defense in 2025.”

Ultimately, Dugar believes that there are two questions “that will determine Seattle’s fate” this upcoming season, and both are in regards to the other side of the football.

“Will the offensive line finally be competent?”, said Dugar. “And will Seattle get the 2018-2023 version of Sam Darnold or the 2024 edition?”

Seattle Seahawks must have answers to two questions in 2025

Grey Zabe
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both excellent points. Let’s take the first part…first. Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider added guard Grey Zabel in the first round of April’s NFL draft, and there’s a new offensive line coach in John Benton. On the other hand, Darnold’s continued development may depend a lot on the club’s new offensive coordinator.

“The Seahawks are also betting on having an elite offense,” stated Dugar, “an understandable (though perhaps not-as-plausible) goal given how new everything is on that side of the ball. There’s a new play caller, new offensive assistants, new scheme, new quarterback, new receivers and new tight ends. Many of those changes needed to be made, and they should ultimately improve a unit that ranked 21st in points per drive, below teams like the Jets, Colts and Dolphins.

"Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s wide-zone, play-action-heavy scheme is a proven, quarterback-friendly system. Seattle should be better with Kubiak calling the shots.”

Russell Baxter
