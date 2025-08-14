NFL analyst predicts decline for 2 key Seattle Seahawks veterans in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks made two exciting, high-profile free agent signings this offseason as they looked to fill the gaps left by departing players. Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the team's free agent class, and both will start for the team in 2025.
Each has been a productive player during their careers, with Kupp even earning a Triple Crown in 2021 — the same year he and the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. But both are over 30 years old and on the back end of their careers. Can they still be productive?
MSN writer Seth Trachtman doesn't believe so, as he picked both Lawrence and Kupp to decline in 2025, among 24 other NFL veterans.
"The Rams moved on from Kupp after another injury-plagued season, as he appeared in only 12 games with 710 yards and six scores," Trachtman wrote of Kupp. "His 10.6 yards per catch are indicative of a wideout in decline."
It's understandable why so many pundits believe Kupp is at the end of his productive years. Injuries have contributed to his lack of production over the last three seasons. But when you look closer, he's been on pace for 1,000-yard seasons each year despite playing a combined 33 games from 2022-24.
When healthy, Kupp is still one of the most effective receivers in the league. The question will be whether he can avoid injury, and that seems more likely with other productive pass-catchers around him.
In Lawrence's case, Trachtman believes its entirely tied to his age and recent injury history.
"Lawrence moved on from the Cowboys after 11 seasons, and missed most of last season due to injury," Trachtman wrote. "He made the Pro Bowl in 2022-2023, but it remains to be seen what Seattle can expect at age 33."
Lawrence was off to a hot start in 2024, totaling 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in just four games. He showed he can still be productive in the right situation, and the Seahawks have plenty of depth on the edge to help keep the reliance on Lawrence's services down. Still, it's worth questioning how he will perform in 2025.
