Seahawks all-time best picks in each round of the NFL draft
The addition of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 brought the number of teams in the NFL to 28. That year, there was still a 17-round NFL draft. That changed in 1977 to a dozen rounds. That format continued until 1993, when the league dropped the procedure to just eight rounds. In 1994, the draft began its current format of seven rounds.
Obviously, the Seahawks didn’t those early days of the NFL’s Annual Selection Meeting, which began back in 1936. However, the franchise has been around long enough to see enough football history, and has contributed to it as well. Here is a look at how the Seahawks have fared in Rounds 1-7 in terms of their best selection, and impact on the franchise is a huge factor. The first NFL-AFL Common Draft began in 1967, which is the series’ jumping off point. Of course, that doesn’t apply to the Seahawks.
Round 1: T Walter Jones (1997)
He was a premier player at his position for more than a decade. Former Florida State University tackle Walter Jones suited up for 12 seasons with the Seahawks after being the sixth overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times, earned All-Pro honors on four occasions, and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He played and started 180 regular-season contests, and 10 postseason games. Jones was enshrined in Canton in 2014, and narrowly edged out fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy on this list.
Round 2: LB Bobby Wagner (2012)
It’s hard to believe that this ageless defender won’t someday have a Hall of Fame bust. Linebacker Bobby Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks. He was released in 2022, and latched on with the rival Rams. He returned to Seattle in 2023, but inked a deal with old friend Dan Quinn and the Commanders in ’24 and has reupped with the club. Wagner has totaled at least 100 tackles in each of his 13 NFL campaigns. During his days with Seattle, he was named to the Pro Bowl nine times, garnered All-Pro six times and won a Super Bowl XLVIII ring.
Round 3: QB Russell Wilson (2012)
The mainstay behind center for the Seahawks for 10 straight years, Russell Wilson has turned into a journeyman quarterback. The former North Carolina State/turned University of Wisconsin signal-caller was the 75th overall pick in 2012. He is the Seahawks’ all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), and touchdown tosses (292), and earned nine Pro Bowl invitations in his 10 seasons with the franchise. Wilson was at the helm of back-to-back Super Bowl teams, and the franchise hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in 2003 (XLVIII). He’s now a member of the New York Giants.
Round 4: RB Chris Warren (1990)
Here’s a name you don’t hear a lot about when it comes to productive running backs of the 1990s. Chris Warren’s college career began at the University of Virginia, then concluded with two seasons at Ferrum. His NFL career began in 1990 in the Pacific Northwest. Warren would play eight seasons with the Seahawks and is the franchise’s second-leading rusher behind Shaun Alexander with 6,706 yards—one yard ahead of Seattle star runner Curt Warner (6,705). He ran for 1,000-plus yards four times, and was named to three straight Pro Bowls with the club,
Round 5: CB Richard Sherman (2011)
He bounced around the league during his later stages of his NFL career. However, there was a time that the discussion of who was the best cover corner in the league involved Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, and the 154th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Richard Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle. He picked off 32 passes, returning two of those thefts for scores, was named to the Pro Bowl four straight years, and earned All-Pro honors three consecutive seasons (2012-14). His first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is 2027.
Round 6: DE Michael Sinclair (1991)
He logged 10 seasons in Seattle before ending his career with a one-year stint with the Eagles in 2002. Eastern New Mexico defensive end Michael Sinclair was credit with 73.5 sacks and 25 forced fumbles in 10 seasons with the Seahawks. That sack total ranks second in franchise history behind former first-round pick Jacob Green (115.5). Sinclair also recovered nine fumbles, and was a three-time Pro Bowler. The 6’4”, 267-pound defender played in 144 games for the franchise, and made 114 starts. He was a major steal considering he was the 155th overall selection.
Round 7: S John Harris (1978)
It was just the third NFL draft for the Seahawks, and the club would wind up posting a 9-7 record in their third season. A big part of that club was safety John Harris, a 16-game starter as a rookie who picked off four passes and also contributed a bit on punt returns. He totaled 41 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries in eight seasons with the team. That pick total ranks third in franchise history behind Dave Brown (50) and Eugene Robinson (42). In 1981, he totaled 10 interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Not too bad for the 173rd overall pick from Arizona State.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft
Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up
Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round