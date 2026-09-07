4 Bold Predictions For Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots in Week 1

All eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they host the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2026 season. This game will be interesting since it's not only one day earlier than the league's normal Thursday kickoff, but it's a re-match of Super Bowl LX.

Seattle won that game 29-13, giving them their second Lombardi Trophy. They now begin their quest to repeat by taking on the Patriots, and can make a huge statement with a win.

Some individual players can also use this as a statement game, which is exactly what happens for the following Seahawks in our Week 1 bold predictions.

Devon Witherspoon earns his new paycheck with one sack, one pick

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devon Witherspoon signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Seahawks this offseason and that deal was well deserved. Witherspoon has been a versatile weapon in the Seattle secondary, evidenced by his four tackles, one sack, and a pass breakup during their Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

In their Week 1 re-match, look for Witherspoon to have another big game as he records another sack while also picking up his first interception of the new year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes advantage of Christian Gonzalez drama

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2025, but was held in check for much of the Super Bowl. He finished with just 27 yards on four receptions, thanks to the coverage skill of Christian Gonzalez.

As the Seahawks prepare for Week 1, they're planning on Gonzalez being on the field, but there's no guarantee. The talented cornerback is angling for a new contract and hasn't committed to playing without an extension. Whether or not he suits up, this bold prediction has JSN taking advantage of the drama and making up for the low numbers in the Super Bowl. Look for Smith-Njigba to catch at least 6 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Byron Murphy repeats his Super Bowl success

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker might have won the Super Bowl MVP award, but there was still a strong case to be made for Byron Murphy. The second-year player was a menace with two sacks, five pressures, and a fumble recovery during Seattle's win.

In this bold prediction, Murphy picks up exactly where he left off by camping out in the New England backfield. He had seven sacks during the 2025 campaign and begins this year by racking up two against the Patriots.

Jadarian Price breaks 100 yards in debut

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle fans will get their first look at Jadarian Price on Wednesday after the first-round pick sat out the preseason. Price was banged up before their first game against the Dallas Cowboys, so the Seahawks didn't want to risk him. He then did well enough in their joint practice with the Tennessee Titans that Mike Macdonald and the rest of the coaching staff were comfortable letting him wait until Week 1 to make his debut.

In this final bold prediction, Price proves to be worth the wait. During their Super Bowl win, the Seahawks leanded heavily on Walker and will do the same with Price. That leads to more than 100 yards as he seals his status as their new lead back.

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