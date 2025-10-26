Seattle Seahawks' undrafted star gets biggest Madden rating boost
While the rest of the NFL plays out Week 8 this Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks are enjoying their Bye and basking in the glow of Week 7.
Some of the players more than others.
After an impressive performance that earned him one of our "Studs" from last Monday night's win over the Houston Texans, the undrafted safety is also getting his due recognition from other NFL observers. For example, the oversees of the Madden football video game.
In a game against the Texans in which the Seahawks' defense had to overcome four turnovers by the sloppy offense, Okada produced a sack, a tackle for loss and key knocked-down pass in the end zone when was Houston was knocking on the door late in a game that ended 27-19.
Madden Loves Seahawks' Okada
For his performance, Okada received a +4 boost to his Madden score. The only other NFL player to get that big of an increase in Week 7 was Cincinnati Bengals' kicker Evan McPherson.
For the season, Okada's Madden score has risen +6, making him one of the biggest surprise leapers of 2025. He's now to to a Madden rating of 65.
After taking this weekend off, Okada and the 5-2 Seahawks get back into action Sunday Nov. 2 at the Washington Commanders.
