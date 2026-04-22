Seahawks Could Draft Eager Edge Rusher Cashius Howell

It won’t be long until the process of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway, and teams like the Seattle Seahawks are improving their roster. The Seahawks are getting some of their final evaluations wrapped up as they plan to decide on who they want. Among the prospects that the Seahawks are interested in is Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, who made a top 30 at the facility. Not only are both sides interested in making the move happen, but it sounds like Howell is begging to be a Seahawk.

Cashius Howell Campaigning to be a Seahawk?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Howell was recently on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to address the NFL Draft process and his visits leading up to the Draft. One of the most recent visits was to the Seahawks facility to explore the environment and meet with coaches and front office staff.

​Howell shared how the Seahawks would utilize him if they were to draft, and then explained the defensive philosophy moving forward. He even talked about his fit with the team and his mindset in hopes of being drafted by the Reigning Super Bowl champions.

“It makes sense why they win Super Bowls and how they're always consistently great seasons after great seasons. Honestly, I was just blown away by the whole visit and just thinking about all of the scenarios that would happen, honestly just wishing I could be a Seattle Seahawk.”

How the Seahawks Could Aim for Howell

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ need for an edge rusher is among the top three position needs this offseason in terms of depth after the departure of Boye Mafe. It might be a better need next offseason if veteran DeMarcus Lawrence were to retire and Uchenna Nwosu departs as a free agent. The Seahawks could bring in a young, talented raw player like Howell and develop him in their first year in the league to prepare him for a key role in 2027.

Howell doesn’t possess ideal elite NFL caliber size and length, but he has still been a playmaker on the field. His quick bursts and great strength will be a valuable asset to use off the edge to generate some serious pressure.

In the last four seasons, including the last two at Texas A&M, Howell has accumulated 121 total tackles, 68 solo tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, 15 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. This past season, Howell was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, where he accounted for 31 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and six pass breakups.

Howell is a first-round prospect, but with a draft that has many talented offensive linemen, wide receivers, and cornerbacks, Howell might slip to the second round. This would be great news for the Seahawks, especially since they might trade back from the first round (No. 32) for more picks. If the Seahawks find a trade partner, that first pick they get from the team they trade with could be used on Howell.

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