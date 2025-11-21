Seahawks icon Marshawn Lynch conducting a symphony is even better than you imagined
During his legendary career with the Seattle Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch ignored cameras and microphones like the plague and ran with a violent style that resembled a hard-rock mosh pit.
Safe to say that in his post-playing career, "Beast Mode" has mellowed. These days he's a prominent TV pitch man and - don't look now - a symphony conductor.
While his former team spent Thursday preparing for what should be a cakewalk game Sunday against the lowly Titans in Nashville, Lynch was again spreading his post-football wings as a contributor on Prime's Thursday Night Football.
On the streaming network's pre-game show before the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills, Lynch visited the Houston symphony. As only he can, Lynch made the musical group his own.
He referred to his "baton" as a "Happy Potter stick," and then boasted about once playing the trumpet though he is now clueless about reading music. With a little instruction, in no time Lynch was movin' and groovin' and leading the symphony in the playing of the TNF theme.
Lynch may just wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After this performance, who knows?, he may have a second career as a guest conductor in symphonies around the country.
