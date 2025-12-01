Seahawks get boost in NFC standings from shocking loss by Rams

Thanks to a stunning upset loss by the Los Angeles Rams early on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks now have the best record in the NFC. But because of that excruciating loss in L.A. two weeks ago, they are still only a Wild Card team.

The gap, however, has narrowed. And the door to the Seahawks both winning the NFC West and getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs is a tad more realistic.

After the Rams shockingly lost to Carolina Panthers when star quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a Pick Six early and then lost a key fumble late anad Seattle suffocated overwhelmed quarterback Max Brosmer and the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks and Rams are both 9-3. Seattle lost the Week 11 showdown, 21-19, when Jason Myers' field goal on the game's final play sailed wide right.

The Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

Because they worse NFC records, both the Seahawks and Rams are now looking up at the surprising and new No. 1-seeded Chicago Bears. They won have nine of 10 after an 0-2 start and are 6-2 in the conference. The Seahawks are 5-3; Rams 4-3.

As the calendar flips to December and the NFL looks forward to Week 14, only the 10-2 New England Patriots have more wins than the Seahawks. (The 9-2 Denver Broncos played late Sunday against the Washington Commanders.)

But if the playoffs started today, Seattle would still be a Wild Card.

NFC Standings after Week 13

1. Chicago Bears (North) 9-3

2. Los Angeles Rams (West) 9-3

3. Philadelphia Eagles (East) 8-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (South) 7-5

------------------------------------------

5. Seattle Seahawks 9-3

6. Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

7. San Francisco 49ers 9-4

