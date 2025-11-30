For the latest evidence that Artificial Intelligence will eventually take control of this Earth over humans, we go to Sunday's NFC game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

Playing for AI: Copilot chatbot. Representing the humans (unfortunately): Former San Francisco 49ers coach-turned-NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci.

The 8-3 Seahawks are licking their chops before the Week 13 game at Lumen Field. Because their quarterback, Sam Darnold, is seeking revenge against the team that gave up on him last season. And because the Vikings' quarterback will be an undrafted free agent who started his college career at New Hampshire and will be making his first start in front of the 12s.

Human Analysis

Sunday morning, however, Mariucci promised that by late afternoon the word will know all about Brosmer.

Predicted Mariucci, "He's going to throw for 485 yards today, and he's going to be known as the new American underdog."

Steve Mariucci predicts that @Vikings QB Max Brosmer will throw for 485 yards today 😳 pic.twitter.com/h11rimHcRq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2025

Only 25 quarterbacks have thrown for 485 yards in an NFL game, none for the Seahawks. It's a ridiculous prediction. Give us the under, please.

One a serious, calculating AI program would never make. Or would it?

Artificial Intelligence may some day take over the world. But it's obviously going to miss some NFL predictions along the way.

Just as USA Today is beginning to beat its chest about its Copilot AI chatbot going 11-3 in picking NFL games in consecutive weeks, here comes Week 13.

The good news: Copilot has been hot recently, and is an impressive 120-61-1 for the season.

The bad news: It went 0-4 on Thanksgiving and 0-1 on Black Friday, incorrectly predicting the favored Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles would all win their games.

Nonetheless, gives us AI's take on Seahawks-Vikings, as the program picks Seattle to win comfortably, 27-13.

AI Analysis

"Copilot anticipates undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will get a chance to start at quarterback in this one. It also believes Seattle's defensive front will "dominate" the matchup while Sam Darnold will do enough against a blitz-heavy Vikings team to help the Seahawks cruise to a victory."

