Consensus prediction by NFL experts says Seahawks will blow out Titans in Week 12
In this seemingly divided country these days, it's almost impossible to find a topic every American can agree on. Thankfully, here comes Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans.
We have a consensus.
There are likely small pockets of Titans fans who believe their team can pull a colossal upset Sunday in Nashville. But for the most part - even with a huge spread of 13.5 points - NFL experts are predicting a Seahawks' blowout victory.
The 7-3 Seahawks are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans are the NFL's only team with just one win.
Seattle has won games this season by margins of 14, 31, 24 and 22 points. All signs point to another easy win, even if quarterback Sam Darnold throws another four interceptions.
A look at USA Today's six-man panel of experts who predict a clean sweep for the Seahawks:
Jon Hoefling: Seahawks
After a tough, tough loss, Seattle is going to take out all of their frustrations on the lowly Titans.
Jordan Mendoza: Seahawks
After failing against the Rams, Seattle will be out for blood, taking advantage of the Titans.
Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks
The Titans did manage to cover last week against the Texans, but that was with Davis Mills at quarterback. The Seahawks are one of the most improved teams and their defense should give Tennessee's offense fits all day long.
Tyler Dragon: Seahawks
The Seahawks almost beat the Rams despite four interceptions from Sam Darnold. Darnold and the Seahawks offense should bounce back this week.
Blake Schuster: Seahawks
I don't think the Titans have a defense capable of forcing Sam Darnold into four more interceptions. And judging by last week, the Seahawks could still cover if Tennessee did.
Christopher Bumbaca: Seahawks
The Seahawks' defense will travel and the motivation will be high. Titans played about as well as they could have last week and lost by a field goal. This should be a step back.
