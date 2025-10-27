Georgia prospect could fill massive void for Seahawks' defense in 2026 NFL Draft
With the way the Seattle Seahawks' defense has played this season, one may not assume that they would look to add to it in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Seahawks' defense has realized the potential it showed in the second half of last season, and currently ranks sixth in points allowed (19.4 per game) and 10th in yards allowed (305.9 per game). They've been especially dominant against the run, as they rank first in rushing yards allowed (75.7 per game) and have allowed just two rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.
Beneath the surface, though, there have been a couple of issues. Many will point to the secondary, as the Seahawks rank 22nd in passing yards allowed (230.1 per game) and have dealt with a ton of injuries on the back end.
However, they've also dealt with issues at the linebacker position. Not with Ernest Jones IV, he's been great, but with the slot next to him, as Tyrice Knight struggled early on and was benched in favor of Drake Thomas. Thomas has been better, but he's definitely replaceable.
If the Seahawks want to continue the youth movement on defense, then they could look to the NFL Draft - and more specifically, head coach Mike Macdonald's alma mater - for help at the position. According to Bleacher Report, Georgia linebacker CJ Allen would be a fit in Macdonald's defense. Bleacher Report also listed Ohio State's Sonny Styles and Alabama's Deontae Lawson as possible fits, but gave the spotlight to Allen.
"Linebacker isn't a pressing need for Seattle with Ernest Jones in the fold. But the defense is struggling to figure out the spot next to Jones, giving Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight a handful of starts each this season. Luckily, this year's draft class is strong at the position, as all three prospects could be good coverage backers in the NFL, especially Allen."
"'Allen is a top-tier athlete who is great in coverage and has enormous potential at just 20 years old (turns 21 in March) to develop into a linebacker who never has to come off the field in the NFL,' the Bulldog's scouting report says. '...[He has] impressive hand-eye coordination and vertical jump to make plays on the ball in the air that most linebackers won't.'"
Allen - a junior from Barnesville, Ga. - has been a force for the Bulldogs this season, recording 56 total tackles (32 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in seven games. Should he continue at his current pace, he could easily be an All-SEC linebacker at season's end.
Bleacher Report currently has Allen at No. 31 on its big board, which would of course place him near the end of the first round. That might be a bit steep for Seattle, but he would likely be a good fit in the defense regardless.
