Seahawks blatantly disrespected as NFL's worst 2-loss team in bogus power rankings
No way around it, the Seattle Seahawks' start to the season have the 12s impressed ... but hardly anyone else.
Coming off its Bye week and heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup at the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks are 5-2 and tied for first place in the rugged NFC West. Seems crazy to think that - entering Week 9 - there are 10 NFL teams better than them, but here we are.
Seattle is so disrespected it can't win for (not) losing.
During its Bye, the Seahawks inexplicably dropped two spots in The Athletic's weekly power rankings. Seattle beat the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football and then took a week off, and for that were somehow penalized.
To add to that absurdity, Seattle is now the lowest-ranked two-loss team in the league. A reminder of their two defeats: A last-minute, four-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers when Sam Darnold fumbled inside the 10-yard line. And a three-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the game's final play. Those teams are a combined 11-5, with the Bucs leading their division and the Niners sitting at 5-3.
Seahawks Struggling To Earn Respect
The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions share Seattle's exact record at 5-2. But the Rams are ranked 5th and the Lions 2nd.
You would think a 5-2 team boasting the NFL's No. 1 run defense, a Top 10 quarterback (Sam Darnold) and the league's leading receiver (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) would get some respect. But, shockingly, you'd be dead wrong.
