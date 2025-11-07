Rashid Shaheed is Seahawks' 'winner' at trade deadline, but who is their 'loser'?
All the talk surrounding the Seattle Seahawks this week revolves around a player that arrived. But there's also a curious angle about the one that never left.
General manager John Schneider pulled off one of the biggest trades before Tuesday's deadline, acquiring deep-threat receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints. Added to a corps that includes NFL leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, rookie Tory Horton and emerging tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo, Shaheed gives MVP-candidate quarterback Sam Darnold yet another weapon.
The general consensus: the 6-2 Seahawks' offense is strong, and getting stronger.
But then there's a defensive player that was repeatedly highlighted as one of the players most likely to change teams at the deadline. Lo and behold, Riq Woolen remains a part of the Seahawks' secondary.
In its post-deadline analysis, Bleacher Report considered the opposite trajectories of the players. B/R labeled Shaheed as the Seahawks' biggest "winner" and Woolen, not surprisingly, as its "loser."
"Seattle is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, while the Saints are rebuilding—and quite possibly tanking," B/R writes of Shaheed. "It should be a welcome change of scenery for Shaheed, who gets to finish out his contract year with one of the better teams in the NFC."
Woolen was torched early this season in a couple of games, but improved his level of play while the Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love missed time with injuries.
"Cornerback Riq Woolen gets to play the rest of his contract year for a contender, but he still comes out of the trade deadline as a loser," B/R writes. "That's because the Seahawks reportedly don't view him as a building block."
Both players are expected to be in uniform Sunday at Lumen Field with the surging Seahawks host new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals.
