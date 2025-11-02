Seahawks get bad injury news on star receiver before Sunday night game vs. Commanders
The Seattle Seahawks roll into Sunday night's road game at the Washington Commanders with momentum and confidence ... but without their second-leading receiver.
After setting their clocks back Saturday night, the 12s awakened early Sunday morning to bad injury news. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cooper Kupp is dealing with heel and hamstring injuries that will keep him from playing in the Week 9 primetime game against Washington.
Wrote Schefter on social media: "Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a heel and hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Commanders, per source."
Which WR Steps Up Sunday vs. Commanders For Seahawks?
In Weeks 4-5, the veteran signed in the offseason had a combined 14 catches and seemed to be fitting in as one of quarterback Sam Darnold's go-to targets. The last two games, however, he's only had three catches, though one was for a touchdown in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing at an MVP level, Kupp is clearly relegated to WR2. His 24 catches and 293 yards both ranked second on the team. Also, emerging tight end A.J. Barner (with four touchdowns) has become a more reliable Red Zone option.
If Kupp isn't in uniform, the Seahawks will become extremely thin at the receiver position with Jaake Bobo and Dareke Young also out. Darnold will look even more so to Smith-Njigba against the Commanders, and the Seahawks will need rookie Tory Horton to step up into the WR2 role.
Outside of their Smith-Njigba, Cupp and Horton, the Seahawks don't have a receiver on their roster with more than two catches this season.
