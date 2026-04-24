Seahawks State of NFC West: Post Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks have to be observant of the other teams in the league, but they have to be especially keen on the direction of the NFC West. The division made a lot of noise in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with some of the Seahawks’ rivals making some big noise. One team focused on their current team with a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year, while another team is focusing on the future rather than the current path they are on. These picks have a hard effect on the Seahawks now and in the future. Here’s how the NFC West Divisional rivals’ picks impact the Seahawks.

Cardinals Get a Current Threat in the Running Game

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It wasn’t long ago that the Seahawks got embarrassed in the running game by dynamic, explosive running backs. Seattle built their defense with a tough defense to ensure that wouldn't happen again. The Cardinals drafted the first top-five running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018 by drafting Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick. They needed a boost to their franchise and finished with the 31st rushing offense last season.

Love is an incredible player, and he has explosive attributes. The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense has to prepare for years of Love turning into one of the most explosive young rushers in the league. The Seahawks haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since October 2024 in a 31-10 Buffalo Bills loss. The Seahawks are up to the task of stopping potential high-value backs if their offensive line is consistent. They have to worry about the next five years and beyond.

Rams Focus on the Future Rather than the Current Path

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams had an opportunity to improve their team with a young pass-catcher with the 13th overall pick. Instead, the Rams don’t capitalize on their current path to winning now by getting a quarterback of the future in Alabama’s Ty Simpson. 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season and a stellar season despite losing to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship. This wasn’t a step down in improvement, but it didn’t move the need for the Super Bowl contenders, especially when they were gifted the first-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons last year.

49ers Don’t Take Opportunity to Improve

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) defends during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers decided they would rather load up on other picks in the Draft than take advantage and improve their defense. The 49ers might have more questions on the offensive side of the ball at offensive line and wide receiver, but there were several cornerbacks that would instantly improve their defense. The biggest opportunity to improve was Indiana’s Omar Cooper, who was there for the 49ers. Instead, they will be getting role players in day two and three of the draft.

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