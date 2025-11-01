All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks announce 6 roster moves, including another big blow on defense

Seattle's defense hasn't been 100% healthy since Week 1, and we can add at least another month onto that total with today's news.

Tim Weaver

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) and Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) and Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Injuries are an unfortunate part of life in the NFL. No matter how hard a player trains or how much they invest in recovery, they're going to happen. Some guys are unluckier than others.

For the Seattle Seahawks, their defense has been playing at a high level all year, but they haven't been 100% since the second quarter of the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. That's when rookie Nick Emmanwori went down with a high ankle sprain, and this group has been dealing with injuries both big and small ever since.

Today's roster moves represents another significant blow to the back end of the Seahawks' defense. Here's a review of the transactions that the team just announced.

Seahawks Week 9 moves

- Placed on IR: S Julian Love

- Placed on IR: TE Eric Saubert

- Activated from IR: FB Robbie Ouzts

- Signed from PS: S Jerrick Reed II

- Elevated: WR/PR Cody White

- Elevated: WR/PR Ricky White III

Julian Love
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) walks off field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Julian Love had already missed four of the team's seven games this season, and landing on injured reserve will keep him on the sidelines for at least four more.

On the bright side, in Love's absence, the Seahawks have gotten surprisingly strong contributions from Ty Okada, and Nick Emmanwori has been stunning since returning to the lineup.

Losing Saubert to IR is no great blow to Seattle's offense, where he was only a bit player. However, it is a blow to the special teams unit, where he had played 102 snaps, or 51% of the team's total.

Getting Ouzsts back from IR will help in this department, as well as on offense - where he proved to be a magnificent run bocker before he went down.

The combination of Ricky and Cody White getting called up from the practice squad could make a major impact on special teams, as well. Ricky White III was an electric punt returner in college, albeit on a small sample size - he posted 90 yards and a touchdown on four attempts his Senior year. Cody White also has value here, as he had a couple big returns during the preseason.

