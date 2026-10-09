Why the Seahawks Could Give 49ers' Brock Purdy a Rough Performance

Week 5 will be a huge opportunity for many teams this season. For the Seattle Seahawks (3-1), it’s an opportunity for them to make a statement win against an NFC West Divisional opponent as they host the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) on Sunday. The 49ers already got a statement win over a divisional opponent after defeating the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams 27-7 on Thursday Night Football in Week 1.

​Seattle takes on a dangerous San Francisco team that is not only a legitimate Super Bowl contender, despite the countless injuries, but also has league MVP-caliber performances from quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers have taken down some great teams with tough defenses, but Purdy’s bad luck against the Seahawks could continue in Week 5.

​Seahawks Might Read 49ers’ Offense Easily

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is strip sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The 49ers go into Week 5 without their starting fullback Kyle Juszczyk. This likely forces San Francisco to go into the game utilizing a 12-personnel, which is one running back and two tight ends. One of the key aspects of the 49ers’ offense is motions and the usage of their fullback in the run game and passing game. San Francisco’s offense could be too predictable for the Seahawks, which might be a problem for Purdy.

​In the last four games versus the Seahawks, including the 41-6 Divisional Round win for Seattle this past January, Purdy completed 69.2% for only an average of 175.8 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions and eight sacks. The Seahawks know how to get Purdy to throw interceptions and suppress him in a limited offense.

​Seattle is 3-1 in the last four games where its defense has held Purdy to under 160 passing yards. The Seahawks are coming into this deep with the league’s top-ranked passing offense (144.8) thanks to their ability to take away the deep passing game.

While cornerback Riq Woolen has been a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense, but Josh Jobe fits the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense’s philosophies and schemes more. Seattle is also seeing Pro-Bowl caliber performances from cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love.

​The 49ers’ Offensive Line Might Have Some Problems with the Seahawks’ Defense

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Seattle has sacked Purdy eight times in the last four games. The Seahawks are coming off their best pass-rushing game of the season in the 30-23 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, where they accounted for four sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Seahawks tormented Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with 10 quarterback hits and still had some rough moments because of penalties.

​The 49ers haven’t allowed a sack through the first four games of the season. The Denver Broncos weren’t able to sack Purdy, but Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen accounted for three quarterback hits. San Francisco also faced an unmotivated and jet-lagged Rams defense. Even if the Seahawks can’t sack Purdy in the backfield because of his ability to escape the pressure, the Seahawks have the linebacker and defensive backs to defend the short-to-mid-range passing game.

​The Seahawks are coming off two games where they wanted to play better, encountered a defensive players-only meeting, and they heard all of the noise from the 49ers coming into this matchup. The Dark Side Defense will be motivated to bring down a 49ers team they are familiar with and know the weaknesses of.

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