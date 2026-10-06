3 Risers and Fallers After Seahawks' Week 4 Win vs Chargers

The good news for the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) after the incredibly ugly 30-23 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers is that it has given the coaching staff a lot to work with. The Seahawks' coaching staff is going to take all the great attributes and the sloppiness and turn it into something this week to get ready for a pivotal Week 5 home game versus the San Francisco 49ers (4-0).

​Sunday's game against the Chargers highlighted a lot of performances that will be evaluated to determine how they are utilized moving forward. There were several great performances in Sunday's win that will give players more playing time or more roles. Some players are also seeing much more impact moving forward.

​Biggers Risers

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​It is hard to believe that, when healthy, second-year nickelback Nick Emmanwori can still see a rise in role status. With Emmanwori back at 100%, the Seahawks can use him in many ways, including slot corner or the box linebacker. Head coach Mike Macdonald even put Emmanwori as an edge rusher to maximize his speed, athleticism and aggressiveness. He generated two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack as a result of playing much closer to the line of scrimmage.

​Things might be looking up for wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, even if he wasn't a huge contributor in either of these areas. Shaheed caught one reception for 20 yards on three targets, only averaged six yards on two punts and returned three kickoffs for 83 yards. It was in the running game where Shaheed excelled by taking a 28-yard run for his first offensive touchdown as a Seahawk.

​It isn't every day that a backup linebacker is one of the big reasons why the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense and special teams are so efficient. Connor O'Toole continues to be one of the top backup defenders for the Seahawks as he can efficiently pass and run coverage. O'Toole is also one of the most reliable special teams defenders as he recovered a muffed punt. He also delivered a great hit on the Chargers' punt return that was improperly called for a personal foul penalty.

​Biggest Fallers

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Chargers' matchup should be an indication that second-string running back George Holani might be demoted when veteran Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury. Holani only rushed for 18 yards on seven carries while also catching one reception for two yards. This was the first game where he didn't contribute on special teams. If the Seahawks are going to give Joe Mixon and/or Robert Henry Jr. some serious reps, then Holani is on the outside.

​For the second consecutive game, second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo accounted for no receptions. Not only is Arroyo not being targeted, but he is being surpassed by Eric Saubert in terms of usage. Arroyo still remains a key player on the Seahawks' roster due to his special teams contributions and his route-running.

​The closer it gets to the NFL Trade Deadline, the more it feels that the Seahawks will make a move for a veteran edge rusher. One edge rusher who is earning less attention each week is fourth-year defensive end Marcus Morris. In Sunday's win over the Chargers, Morris only played in seven defensive snaps while playing 24 snaps on special teams.



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