Why the Seahawks Need to Trade for a Tight End at the Deadline

Time is running out for all 32 teams to improve their rosters through the NFL Trade Deadline. The Seattle Seahawks (4-4) already dipped into the trade deadline by trading for eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. This was viewed as a huge trade for an offense that desperately needs consistency and impact.

​If there is anything that the dominating 34-17 Week 8 home loss to the Chicago Bears taught the Seahawks, it is that more work may need to be done. The Seahawks might have to turn back to the NFL Trade Deadline if they want to save their season. The best move for Seattle is to trade for a tight end.

​Why the Seahawks Need to Trade for a Tight End

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks’ offense has been completely dysfunctional and inconsistent this season. Among the biggest reasons is the lack of efficiency and experience from first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and regression from the offensive line and quarterback Sam Darnold. There has also been a lack of impact from the tight end group, which is incredibly disappointing since Fleury was a long-time tight end coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

​Through eight games this season, Seattle has the 18th-ranked passing offense (222.3) and 22nd in quarterback rating (88.5). Darnold hasn’t been able to get the ball to a pass-catcher when escaping pressure. Outside of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks don’t have a quick target to turn for a quick gain.

​Third-year AJ Barner has caught 21 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns. Fleury has to create play designs just to get the ball out to him. He was called to step up and be a huge part of the Seahawks’ offense as a solid run-blocker and one of Darnold’s most trusted pass-catchers. This season, however, Barner can’t create separation and Darnold is forced to give him the ball in quick throws and screens.

​Which Tight Ends are Available

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​It may be time for the Seahawks to trade for a number one tight end and move Barner to number two. Seattle can find a solid number one option through the trade deadline on teams potentially looking to sell. The tight end with the highest upside is Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta, who is seeking a contract extension.

Through 49 games in his young career, LaPorta has caught 217 receptions for 2,471 yards and 23 touchdowns. LaPorta can easily be a franchise number two and pair well with JSN and head coach Mike Macdonald’s MOB mindset.

​Another addition from a team looking to potentially reload is Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert. There are a lot more concerns with Goedert, considering he is about to be 32 years old and is in the final year of his deal. Last season, he caught 60 receptions for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns.

​Other options for the Seahawks include Indianapolis Colts tight ends Tyler Warren or Mo Alie-Cox and Los Angeles Chargers’ David Njoku. Warren might be viewed as a long-term option, while Alie-Cox and Njoku could be traded for short-term options with long-term potential.

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