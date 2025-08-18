All Seahawks

Seahawks' NFC West rival gets major news concerning star quarterback

After missing all of training camp and two preseason games with a balky back, Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was back on the field practicing on Monday.

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson (0) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson (0) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
While the Los Angeles Rams breathed a tentative sigh of relief Monday morning, the Seattle Seahawks' schedule just got measurably more difficult.

Rams' 37-year-old quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford took to the practice field for the first time this training camp after battling an aggravated disc in his lower back. Stafford had a couple of medical procedures on his back - but no surgery - but many observers around the league predicted he wouldn't play this season and possibly even be forced to retire.

But now in the competitive NFC West, the Rams with Stafford are a formidable team. The Seahawks play their two divisional games against the Rams in Week 11 (Nov. 16) at SoFi Stadium and in a Thursday night Week 16 game at Lumen Field.

Stafford is 6-3 all-time vs. the Seahawks during his16-year career, but a perfect 5-0 as a member of the Rams. He beat Seattle last season with a touchdown pass in overtime in Week 9, then sat out the Seahawks' Week 18 finale victory in L.A.

The Rams posted a video of Stafford taking the field for a training camp practice.

Stafford was supposed to practice last week but Rams' head coach Sean McVay admitted he didn't respond well to treatment and a return was delayed. The Rams open the regular season in three weeks at home against the Houston Texans.

Stafford's backup is veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, and No. 3 is former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett.

Matthew Stafford
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

