Seahawks' NFC West rival gets major news concerning star quarterback
While the Los Angeles Rams breathed a tentative sigh of relief Monday morning, the Seattle Seahawks' schedule just got measurably more difficult.
Rams' 37-year-old quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford took to the practice field for the first time this training camp after battling an aggravated disc in his lower back. Stafford had a couple of medical procedures on his back - but no surgery - but many observers around the league predicted he wouldn't play this season and possibly even be forced to retire.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold reacts to perfect preseason debut
But now in the competitive NFC West, the Rams with Stafford are a formidable team. The Seahawks play their two divisional games against the Rams in Week 11 (Nov. 16) at SoFi Stadium and in a Thursday night Week 16 game at Lumen Field.
Stafford is 6-3 all-time vs. the Seahawks during his16-year career, but a perfect 5-0 as a member of the Rams. He beat Seattle last season with a touchdown pass in overtime in Week 9, then sat out the Seahawks' Week 18 finale victory in L.A.
The Rams posted a video of Stafford taking the field for a training camp practice.
Stafford was supposed to practice last week but Rams' head coach Sean McVay admitted he didn't respond well to treatment and a return was delayed. The Rams open the regular season in three weeks at home against the Houston Texans.
MORE: ESPN names surprise playmaker as Seahawks player under most pressure
Stafford's backup is veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, and No. 3 is former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs