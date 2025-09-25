Seahawks, Cardinals announce inactives for Thursday Night Football matchup
The Seattle Seahawks have managed to win their last two games despite being not close to full strength. Heading into their Week 4 Thursday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, things seem to have turned a corner in this department.
The team's 1a running back Zach Charbonnet was listed as questionable coming in with a foot injury, but he's going to be in the lineup. Starting right guard Anthony Bradford (back) and outside linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) were in the same boat, but will also be playing.
Meanwhile, star cornerback Devon Witherspoon and strong safety Julian Love are also back in the lineup after missing the last two weeks. Here are the inactives for both teams for tonight's game.
Seahawks Week 4 inactives
- S Nick Emmanwori
- OT Josh Jones
- WR Cody White
- OLB Connor O'Toole
- OLB Jared Ivey
- OL Mason Richman
- TE Nick Kallerup
With Charbonnet back in the lineup we should expect to see the team's backfield share to go on. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak told reporters last week the plan is for an even number of carries for both Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III - and ESPN has reported that even if Walker continues to outplay Charonnet that arrangement is going to continue.
Cardinals Week 4 inactives
- CB Will Johnson
- WR Zay Jones
- LB Xavier Thomas
- OL Will Hernandez
- OL Demontrey Jacobs
-TE Travis Vokolek
As for the Cardinals, they're missing their starting slot receiver Zay Jones, further weakening an offensive skill group that suffered a big blow earlier this week when running back James Conner went down for the season with a torn ACL.
