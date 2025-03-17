What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about nabbing Cowboys’ long-time stud
This offseason, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider had some tough decisions to make when it came to getting his team under the salary cap. In terms of players released, veteran WR Tyler Lockett was the top name on the list. However, the team let go of three defenders in end Dre’Mont Jones, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.
With money to spend, and quarterback Geno Smith dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team signed rejuvenated Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. Late last week, Schneider addressed the other side of the ball with the addition of four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence. The versatile performer inked a three-year, $42 million contract with his new employer. He brings 11 years of NFL experience, along with 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and 10 takeaways to the Pacific Northwest.
Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald, who recently made an appearance on Schneider’s radio show, spoke glowingly about the former Dallas Cowboys’ standout. “How can you watch DeMarcus Lawrence tape and not just get fired up? It doesn’t take a football expert to (see Lawrence’s impact when you) watch this guy play. He plays incredibly violent.
“How he sees the game, his football intelligence I think is really underrated,” added Macdonald. “This guy is a savant of the game. And when you play as ruggedly and as aggressively as he does…that’s a heck of a combination.”
Pairing Lawrence up front with Jarrad Reed and Pro Bowler Leonard Williams could add up to big things for a Seattle defense that was a bit inconsistent this past season.
Last year, the midseason addition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV was a boon to the run defense. Could the 11-year pro help Macdonald’s club improve its penchant for takeaways? The Seahawks forced only 18 turnovers in 17 outings in 2024.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to ‘tavern ham’
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft goes defense first & second
Seahawks OL target ranked among top 5 remaining NFL free agents
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings