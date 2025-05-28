2 Seahawks named among NFL's 100 most important players for 2025
There’s no denying that the Seattle Seahawks will look vastly different on offense this season. In Mike Macdonald’s second year as head coach, they find themselves turning to a new quarterback in Sam Darnold. They also released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf, with Cooper Kupp being added in free agency.
Kupp will be asked to help fill the void left by their departure but even more will be expected of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The third-year pro is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign but has yet to be relied upon as a WR1.
That changes in 2025 with Smith-Njigba being asked to be Darnold’s top target. The unknown surrounding both players has them each named in CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles’ list of 100 most important players.
”Sam Darnold joins the Seahawks after a career revival year in Minnesota. Darnold's play often went as the protection around him did, so Seattle has major questions to answer there. Don't sleep on the impact versatile first-round pick Grey Zabel could have.”
Darnold is coming off a great season in 2025, but no longer has Justin Jefferson to throw to. That’s why Smith-Njigba will have a spotlight on him.
”Darnold had the advantage of throwing to Justin Jefferson and plenty of other talented pass catchers in Minnesota, all while playing under an excellent play-caller in Kevin O'Connell. In Seattle, he'll have to adapt to Klint Kubiak's scheme and mesh with, Jaxon Smith-Njigba who emerged from what looked like a crowded wide receiver room to catch 100 passes for 1,130 yards.”
Both players have the talent but the questions won’t stop until they prove the doubters wrong.
