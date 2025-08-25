Final Seahawks 53-man roster projection: What happens to MVS, Jared Ivey and others?
With training camp and three preseason games in the books, roster cuts will come flooding in over the next two days. John Schneider, like the other 31 NFL general managers, will have to cut the Seattle Seahawks' current roster from 90 players to just 53 by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
That's not an easy task, especially since that limit almost always means players who should — and still might get a chance to — be on an NFL roster are left off the team. Luckily, however, the practice squad allows teams to bring back 16 players in excess (17 with an International Player Pathway program-designated signing).
Most of Seattle's practice squad will be made up of players who are waived by the team on Tuesday, depending on how many aren't claimed by other teams first. However, before we get there, it's time to look at the final roster projection for the 2025 Seahawks.
* denotes rookie status
Parentheses denotes players listed at multiple positions.
Offense (27)
Offensive line (10): T Charles Cross, G Grey Zabel*, C Jalen Sundell, G Anthony Bradford, T Abe Lucas, T Michael Jerrell, G Sataoa Laumea, C Olu Oluwatimi, T Josh Jones, G Bryce Cabeldue.
Reserve/IR: G Christian Haynes (pectoral)
Wide receiver (6): Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton*, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White.
Tight end (4): AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo*, (Brady Russell)
Running back (3): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani
Fullback (1): Robbie Ouzts*, (Brady Russell)
Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe*
It's not certain Haynes will need to begin the season on injured reserve, but he didn't play in the preseason finale, and it would allow Seattle to keep one of their offensive lineman draft picks on the initial roster. Seventh-round pick Mason Richman would still be the odd man out in this situation.
Seattle could also make another offensive line move still. Former Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner reportedly visited the team, but no further details have emerged regarding active negotiations between the two sides. Risner would expectedly replace either Cabeldue or Laumea on the 53-man roster if the Seahawks signed him.
Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is left off the roster, as Seattle opts to keep both of their in-house developed receivers as depth: Dareke Young and Cody White. Young has a productive resume as a special teams ace and has shown more offensive upside than MVS during training camp and the preseason.
White has stood out almost every preseason since he arrived in Seattle in 2023, and he scored his first NFL touchdown against the Packers on Saturday (finished with three catches for 69 yards). It makes sense to reward them, especially when Valdes-Scantling has underwhelmed in his first offseason with the Seahawks.
The last wild card is Brady Russell, who sticks because of his positional versatility and special teams acumen. Draft picks Damien Martinez and Ricky White III are waived and brought back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.
Defense (23)
Defensive line (6): Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris, Jared Ivey*.
Reserve/IR: DE Rylie Mills*, NT Johnathan Hankins
Outside linebacker (4): Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall.
Inside linebacker (4): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Patrick O'Connell.
Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Shaquill Griffin, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett.
Safety (4): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori*, Ty Okada.
The most notable addition here is undrafted rookie Jared Ivey making the 53-man roster, replacing Hankins at least on the initial list. Ivey has been too good this preseason not to keep him, especially since he would almost surely be claimed by another team off waivers.
It isn't even the flashy, sometimes fluky plays that make Ivey stand out. It's the routine, playing-through-the-whistle efforts that have impressed, and that's the reason many were left scratching their heads when he went undrafted in the first place. He's a huge body with a lot of untapped potential. Seattle has to find a spot for him.
Nwosu sticks on the roster even if he isn't ready for the season opener. With the team ramping him up, they won't want to have him out for the first four games of the season. However, that comes at the expense of Tyreke Smith, who otherwise may have made the initial roster. It's possible they still squeeze him in place of another player.
Former undrafted safety Ty Okada finally sneaks onto the Seahawks' roster. He's outplayed D'Anthony Bell for the fourth safety spot after two years of development.
Mike Morris has a concussion and could be moved to IR. That seems unlikely, however, which is why he's still listed here on the initial roster. That would free up a potential spot for undrafted rookie J.R. Singleton, who has been a huge surprise in the preseason (four tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss against the Packers). Regardless, he will be a priority for the Seahawks to get back on the practice squad.
Specialists (3)
Kicker (1): Jason Myers
Punter (1): Michael Dickson
Long snapper (1): Zach Triner
Reserve/IR: LS Chris Stoll
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from 2025 preseason finale against Packers
Mike Macdonald has bad news for Seahawks WRs trying to make roster
Sam Darnold raves to Richard Sherman about Seahawks’ offensive line
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ sloppy preseason loss to the Packers