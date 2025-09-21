Big projection for Saints WR Chris Olave is actually good news for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have already faced a pair of star-studded offenses this season. In Week 1, they faced a San Francisco 49ers offense featuring plenty of playmakers including Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and more. In Week 2, they faced a Pittsburgh Steelers offense featuring Aaron Rodgers and old friend DK Metcalf.
By comparison, the offense of the New Orleans Saints, their Week 3 opponent, looks pretty quaint. Spencer Rattler is still unproven at the NFL level, and Alvin Kamara, while still effective, isn't quite in his prime anymore.
If there's one playmaker the Seahawks should take note of, though, it might just be wide receiver Chris Olvae. The fourth-year pro has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, but has been effective when on the field and already has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt.
Olave has had a decent start to his season, catching 13 passes for 108 yards, but nothing special yet. That could change in Week 3, but it could actually be a blessing in disguise for the Seahawks.
Seahawks could jump on Saints early
Rotoballer's Felix Ammirante predicted Olave to catch eight or more passes against the Seahawks, but added that it could be because the Saints are playing from behind, thus pointing to a Seattle victory.
"Olave hasn't had a big game just yet, combining for 108 yards in two games. But you have to love the volume that he's getting, racking up 23 targets in two games, including 13 catches," Ammirante wrote. "While eight or more receptions feels like a long shot on the surface, it's really not that bold when you consider how often Olave has been targeted so far. ...
"The Saints are going to be playing from behind often this season, including this week against the Seahawks, where they are seven-point underdogs. With that in mind, we'll take a shot on Olave to haul in eight or more receptions. It's only a matter of time before Olave breaks out with a spike week. I'm betting that it happens against the Seahawks."
With a strong defense and a run game brimming with potential, the Seahawks appear well-equppied to hold a lead. If they van take it early and slowly wear down the Saints, it would go a long way toward establishing them as a true playoff contender.
