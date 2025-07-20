All Seahawks

Ciara reveals what Russell Wilson got her for their ninth wedding anniversary

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went all out for his recent anniversary

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's NFL career may be in its twilight, but his marriage to world-renowned singer Ciara is still as strong as ever.

Earlier this week, Wilson and Ciara made an appearance at the ESPYs at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the latter in particular wearing a glamorous dress. However, they made waves with more than just their dresses.

On June 6, the two celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and Wilson went all out with a surprise Ciara won't soon forget.

How did Russell Wilson surprise Ciara?

In an interview with ET, Ciara revealed that Wilson planned a surprise getaway to celebrate their ninth anniversary, and miraculously managed to keep the whole thing under wraps.

“Oh my gosh, so good,” Ciara said. “We went to Spain. Russ planned the most beautiful surprise trip. I didn’t know I was going to Spain… I got to practice my Spanish. I was in my element, like having the best time.”

It wasn't just them on the trip, however. Wilson also invited a few other couples on the getaway, which Ciara says helped the trip feel extra special.

“Good food, good music,” Ciara said. “So we had really great real conversations that I think you have to have as couples. And it also lets you know, like, listen, we’re not all crazy and we all have different feelings, man and woman. So we had real good conversations, which I loved.”

Meanwhile, Wilson showed his love for Ciara in a heartfelt Instagram post on the day of their anniversary.

"From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace—full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for. Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly."

