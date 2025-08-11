Seahawks updated 53-man roster projection: 4 draft picks waived on cutdown day
The Seattle Seahawks are well into their August training camp regimen, and one preseason game is already in the books following a 23-23 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 7.
Seattle will play two more preseason games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers before, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, it will have to cut its current team of 90 players down to just 53 in preparation for Week 1 of the regular season.
The Seahawks have some major lingering injuries that could shake things up if those players aren't ready to go in the next two weeks. A few of them aren't expected to be healthy within that window, which frees up spots for other players to find a role.
Here's our updated 53-man roster projection heading into the second week of the preseason schedule.
* denotes rookie status
Parentheses denotes players listed at multiple positions
Offense (27)
Offensive line (10): T Charles Cross, G Grey Zabel*, C Olu Oluwatimi, G Anthony Bradford, T Abe Lucas, T Michael Jerrell, G Sataoa Laumea, C/G Jalen Sundell, G Christian Haynes, T Josh Jones.
Wide receiver (6): Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton*, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cody White, Jake Bobo.
Tight end (4): AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo*, (Brady Russell)
Running back (3): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani
Fullback (1): Robbie Ouzts*, (Brady Russell)
Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
This version of Seattle's offense reflects the meteoric rise of Tory Horton, who slots in as Seattle's third wide receiver ahead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He also handles kick and punt return duties alongside Cody White or George Holani. Horton has been the most impressive unproven pass-catcher we've seen this offseason, and this represents that.
It also sees four drafted rookies get cut on decision day. The Seahawks already have 10 solidified offensive linemen, so Mason Richman (seventh-round pick) and Bryce Cabeldue (sixth-rounder) both are waived but brought back on the practice squad.
Wide receiver Ricky White III and running back Damien Martinez — both seventh-round picks — are each waived and may be brought back. Undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright seems to have the upper hand on Martinez in the running back competition and White just hasn't flashed enough.
Defense (23)
Defensive line (6): Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris.
Outside linebacker (4): DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith.
Inside linebacker (4): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Patrick O'Connell.
Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Shaquill Griffin, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett.
Safety (4): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell.
Keep in mind this is without edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and rookie defensive end Rylie Mills, who isn't expected to return until midseason at least. Nwosu doesn't appear to be returning to the field anytime soon, and he will likely miss the first four games of the season on the PUP list. If Johnathan Hankins isn't ready to go, his roster spot could go to another player as well.
Other than that, there aren't many surprises here. Brandon Pili sticks around after a solid training camp that has also seen him excel in the preseason. Nehemiah Pritchett gets the last cornerback spot after he's continued to play well and improve in his second season. Drake Thomas and Patrick O'Connell might not be flashy, but they are steady backups at inside linebacker.
Specialists (3)
Kicker (1): Jason Myers
Punter (1) Michael Dickson
Longsnapper (1): Chris Stoll
The only thing to watch here is Chris Stoll's back injury, which forced the Seahawks to sign longsnapper Zach Triner on Aug. 4. If Stoll doesn't recover quickly, Triner may need an extended stay.
