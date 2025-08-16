Jake Bobo breaks down how Seahawks' new offense is more than just a playbook
If that was a preview of what Seattle Seahawks fans can expect from their offense, then Klint Kubiak is cooking up something special.
The Seahawks' offense was simply dominant in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up 477 total yards on the night. The most impressive part was the rushing attack, which accounted for 268 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in a complete group effort.
Sure, it was mostly backups vs. backups, but seeing the Seahawks dominate on offense like that was a euphoric experience.
Seahawks' offense shows sky-high potential vs. Chiefs
While Kubiak's playbook played a huge part in the offense's dominance on Friday night, wide receiver Jake Bobo, who had two touchdowns on as many receptions, believes it goes deeper than that.
"I mean, you guys are going to see it, but it's really cool what Kubs is doing," Bobo told reporters after the game. "He's marrying up - at least for just receivers - we're all on the same path for the first 10 yards of a play, whether we're running outside zone or we're running boot-action, play-action off of it.
"I obviously have not been in their shoes, but I think that's really difficult on a defense, DBs especially, safeties that are getting cracked all game then all of a sudden you're going to boot-action off of it and run a deep in route off of that same route stem. I think that puts defenses in a bind, puts linebackers in a bind, so it's been really cool to kind of explore that in Kubs' scheme so far, but obviously we've got further steps we want to take and we'll continue to do that."
Bobo also believes that the Seahawks' success running the football opened things up for the passing attack, which also bodes well for what's to come.
"If we can run the ball like we did tonight, obviously it's preseason but that's something that we want to do," Bobo said. "To be able to do it here, do it against guys in different colored jerseys. It was good and if we can do that it's going to open a whole other dimension for this offense. It's something we want to do.
"It was good to get it done tonight, but we've got a lot of work to do to get to where we want to go, especially in the run game aspect of things, because it will open up a whole other bunch of things we can do on offense."
The Seahawks' offensive balance was practically non-existent last year under Ryan Grubb, as they outright refused to run the ball at times. Now, though, it looks like they've solved their problem and then some.
