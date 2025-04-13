Is Malik Nabers the best NFL receiver Russell Wilson has ever played with?
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has enjoyed a long and productive NFL career, as he's now entering his 14th season in the league.
Despite that, his cast of wide receivers has never been the best in the league.
Make no mistake, Wilson has worked with some very good receivers before. DK Metcalf with the Seahawks, Courtland Sutton with the Denver Broncos and George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers are just a few notable examples. However, none of them are exactly All-Pro caliber.
That could change with his next stop, though.
Now with the New York Giants, Wilson will have a new top weapon in second-year wideout Malik Nabers. Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft from LSU, had an outstanding rookie season with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod and finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Needless to say, the 21-year-old's future looks extremely bright.
While it may be too early to say right now, Nabers absolutely has the potential to be the best wiede receiver Wilson has ever played with. Remember, Nabers put up those stats with poor quarterback play for the vast majority of the season, so if Wilson is even average, then he could put up All-Pro numbers. That's something few, if any, receivers Wilson has ever played with can say.
Wilson has not had the chance to work out with Nabers, but he has with some of his other new teammates. The 36-year-old posted videos of a workout with receivers Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson, as well as tight end Theo Johnson, and it seemed to be a productive session.
“A lot of us want to get throwing already,” Wilson said, per Pro Football Talk. “I’ve already talked to Malik [Nabers] a little bit about that and Theo and some of the receivers, Darius, Wan’Dale, [Running back Tyrone] Tracey. Just a lot guys want to get together and start working. I’m excited about doing that right away and start spinning the football around with those guys.”
