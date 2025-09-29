Mike Macdonald breaks down major key to Seattle Seahawks' defensive success
The Seattle Seahawks' defense showed great promise throughout head coach Mike Macdonald's first season in 2024, but the 2025 defense? This is what they envisioned when they hired the defensive mastermind back in early 2024.
Through four games, Seattle's defense has not only been great, but has looked like it could be one of the best in the league as many predicted. The Seahawks entered Sunday's slate of games ranked fourth in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game) and 11th in total defense (297 yards allowed per game), but they have seemingly been improving each week.
In Week 4, the Seahawks went on the road and completely shut down the Arizona Cardinals for about three and a half quarters, and while it got too close for comfort late, it was still a very strong performance all around. The highlight of that performance was their six sacks against Cardinals star Kyler Murray, and what made it even more impressive is that they did it without blitzing all too often.
Mike Macdonald explains relationship between Seahawks' coverage and pass rush
During his appearance on Seattle Sports radio Friday morning, Macdonald explained how the Seahawks are able to generate such consistent pressure while only rushing four players, noting that the coverage is just as important as the rush itself.
"Look, if we just put everybody like in man-to-man and just stared at their guy, and we just played man-to-man every snap, teams would know where to throw it and they would throw it on time and you could literally win every rush known to man kind, and you might get there every once in a while," Macdonald said. "Or you could just play like Cover 2 every snap and everyone knows you're in Cover 2, and the quarterback's going to know where to go and he's going to be decisive, you could win every rush and you're not going to be very effective."
"We live in the middle. We want to make the quarterbacks have to progress and not trust what they see, that's a starting point, and then the rush has to come alive because they have to work together based on the timing of the play. So it takes all 11. Like, our corner could be just as instrumental in us getting a quarterback pressure as our D-tackle. That's our philosophy is it's really 11 guys working together at all times."
Macdonald is one of the brightest defensive minds in the NFL today, so hearing him break down concepts like this is always fascinating. With him on the sideline, the Seahawks' defense will be in great hands no matter what.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN delivers verdict on who won the Russell Wilson trade
Seahawks studs & duds from thrilling TNF win over Cardinals
Colin Cowherd uses the E word for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold