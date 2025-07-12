QB swap labeled 'biggest gamble' of Seahawks offseason
The Seattle Seahawks made the bold decision to completely overhaul their offense this offseason, and of course, no such overhaul is complete without a change at quarterback.
Out goes Geno Smith, who had been Seattle's starter for the past three years, and in comes Sam Darnold, who broke out in a big way last season with the Minnesota Vikings and earned a $100 million contract from the Seahawks in free agency. Darnold, 28, may have had an excellent season in Minnesota, but he was nothing special prior to that breakout performance.
Needless to say, the Seahawks took a big risk by bringing in Darnold to lead the way. In fact, Todd Vandenburg of 12th Man Rising believes it to be their biggest risk of the offseason.
"The issue isn't moving on from Geno. It's the questionable choice of bringing in Sam Darnold. Yes, I hope he is magnificent for the Seahawks. I'd love to see him earn every penny of his $100 million contract. In fact, it would be fantastic if he plays so well that Seattle extends it. Even with the tantalizing potential of Jalen Milroe on the roster, who doesn't want to see Darnold ball out? Other than the rest of the division.
"No, the gamble is that Darnold has had exactly one good season out of his previous six in the league."
In fairness to Darnold, he was with two bad teams through his first five seasons in the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Then he joined the San Farnacisco 49ers in 2023, but spent the entire season as a backup to Brock Purdy. Last year was by far the best version of Darnold we've seen, but is that what the Seahawks can expect from him, or was it an aberration?
If they want to see the best version of Darnold, they'd be wise to play to his strengths.
"With a renewed focus on the running game, he shouldn't have to perform miracles for the offense to score. And with what promises to be an elite defense, the Seahawks need Darnold to be that most dreaded term for a QB, the game manager. He has the talent to win his share of games. The gamble is if he can be consistent enough not to lose them."
