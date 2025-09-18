Seahawks add veteran offensive lineman with multiple ties to the city
A veteran offensive lineman is getting a chance to return to his home state, as the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly signing former New York Giants and New Orleans Saints guard Shane Lemieux to the practice squad, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Lemieux, who was born in Yakima, Washington, played his prep career at West Valley High School in Spokane. He was a three-star prospect by 247Sports and committed to Oregon, starting 52 straight games for the Ducks during his career there.
The Giants selected Lemieux in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 12 games (nine starts) as a rookie. He played in just six games over the next three seasons before signing with the Saints ahead of the 2024 season. Lemieux played in seven games with four starts last season.
Seattle has 11 offensive linemen between its active roster and practice squad. It's a positional group that can rarely have too much depth, especially after the Seahawks were forced to frequently rotate players at right tackle and right guard last season.
It doesn't seem to be accounting for any current injuries, as right tackle Abraham Lucas (elbow) was the only offensive lineman to land on the Seahawks' Wednesday injury report. Lemieux has exclusively played guard during his career.
Lemieux played under current Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last season with the Saints, providing a direct connection to the coaching staff.
Among the 11 offensive linemen on the roster and practice squad, the Seahawks have just three players who primarily play guard, all of whom are on the active roster (Grey Zabel, Bryce Cabeldue and Anthony Bradford). The addition of Lemieux seems like a simple insurance signing.
Offensive tackle Amari Kight and center Federico Maranges (International Player Pathway designation for 17th spot on practice squad) are the only two linemen on the practice squad. After signing wide receiver Cody White back to the active roster on Wednesday, Seattle had an open spot on their practice squad.
Lemieux is unlikely to see the field anytime soon if the Seahawks' guards stay healthy, but he does give them another depth option, while the six-year NFL veteran also gets to return home.
